"Give me a break!" – Serena Williams' ex-coach hits out at journalist who criticized Aryna Sabalenka & others for complaints over WTA Finals fiasco

Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs did not take kindly to a journalist suggesting that the WTA Finals players, including Aryna Sabalenka and others, should have refrained from complaining about the issues surrounding the event.

The WTA received flak from players such as Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Marketa Vondrousova, and others, for their haphazard organization of the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun. The players’ complaints were aimed at the unfinished stadium, the under-par court, and the extreme weather.

Journalist Ben Rothenberg, however, opined that the competitors’ outcry was likely to have a negative impact on the tour’s marketing.

“Player complaints around Cancun are definitely hurting the event's chances of finding its footing through its challenges, and undermine the WTA in a way that isn't helpful to women's tennis,” he wrote on X.

Rothenberg’s opinion was slammed by Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, a six-times Grand Slam champion in doubles and mixed doubles.

“Give me a break. No chance, no chance,” Stubbs said while discussing the journalist’s comment in the latest episode of the Rennae Stubbs podcast. (15:30)

The Aussie coach firmly stood by the qualified players and denounced the WTA for its mismanagement.

“If I'm there as a WTA top eight player and I've worked my a*s off all year I've supported your tournaments. I’ve gone and played your mandatory WTA 1000s when I don't want to f*cking play because I'm injured or I'm tired; You're forcing me and you're also fining me, okay,” Serena Williams’ ex-coach added.

Rennae Stubbs indicated that her criticism was coming from a place of concern for the WTA tour and the players competing in it.

“I can tell you a million stories from behind the scenes that I won't because I know agents and I know players and I know that the history of this tour and I'm super supportive of the tour. Tennis is my favorite sport, clearly, and I want it to succeed,” she added.

"Those players bust their a*se to be there" – Serena Williams' ex-coach on WTA's dissatisfactory treatment of top players such as Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, & Elena Rybakina

The 2023 WTA Finals line-up, including Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina

The WTA Finals 2023 singles line-up featured Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova, Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeur, and champion Iga Swiatek.

It is worth noting that each player who booked their place in the final eight lifted at least one title this year, with seven of them winning at least a WTA 1000 title or a Grand Slam.

Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs was thus displeased with the WTA failing to cater to the top players' needs.

“When you keep having these absolute complete c*ck-ups… your job to make sure the best tournament in the year that you control as a WTA is absolutely sh*t, that is on you, sorry,” Stubbs said.

“Those players bust their a*se to be there,” she added. “Yet you're not prepared to put on a tournament at the end of the year that is worth the work that they have put in for the year for you? Oh hell no.”