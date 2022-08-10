"Given what happened with Djokovic in Australia, this is a shockingly bad & hypocritical decision" - Piers Morgan reacts to Cricketer Tahlia McGrath playing CWG final despite being COVID-19 positive

Novak Djokovic's US Open saga is never-ending. With every passing day, it takes a new turn. In the past few days, the Serb has received support and criticism from different dignitaries all over the world. British journalist Piers Morgan recently slammed the organizers of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) for their hypocritical decision to let Tahlia McGrath, who is COVID-19 positive, play in the final of the women's cricket event.

Piers Morgan is an English journalist, broadcaster, and TV personality. Known for his aggressive style of reporting, Morgan has worked for The Sun and CNN, among others.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan twitter.com/espncricinfo/s… ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



Following consultation with health experts, team and match officials, she has been allowed to participate in the gold medal match



#CWG22 #B2022 BREAKING: Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.Following consultation with health experts, team and match officials, she has been allowed to participate in the gold medal match BREAKING: Australia allrounder Tahlia McGrath has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Following consultation with health experts, team and match officials, she has been allowed to participate in the gold medal match#CWG22 #B2022 https://t.co/jD7jjXpzY3 Given what happened with Djokovic in Australia, this is a shockingly bad & hypocritical decision. Given what happened with Djokovic in Australia, this is a shockingly bad & hypocritical decision. 👇 twitter.com/espncricinfo/s…

"Given what happened with Djokovic in Australia, this is a shockingly bad & hypocritical decision," Morgan tweeted.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner was deported back from Australia despite being cleared earlier this year to defend his title at the Australian Open in January this year. The 35-year-old's stubbornness in not getting the vaccine has cost him the ability to participate in quite a few tournaments.

Having missed out on the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open, the former World No. 1 played a full European claycourt swing and also played at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

"I don't see [Novak] Djokovic as a villain – quite the contrary; he is authentic"- Francisco Cerundolo

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

In the midst of all the controversies regarding Novak Djokovic's participation in the US Open, the Serb has found himself a new admirer in Francisco Cerundolo. The Argentine recently spoke about the media perceiving the 35-year-old as a "villain".

Speaking on a 3iguales podcast, the World No. 27 said that the public dislikes the Serb because of his blunt way of speaking the facts and due to their love and admiration for Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“I don't see [Novak] Djokovic as a villain. Quite the contrary. What happens is that people are very much in love with [Roger] Federer and [Rafael] Nadal. Novak says what he feels, he is authentic."

Given that the former World No. 1 is just one Slam title away from Nadal's tally, Cerundolo believes that the Serb will surpass the Spaniard in the Grand Slam race and will eventually end up with the highest number of Majors in men's tennis.

“Surely, Novak will pass both in Grand Slams won. He is the one who moves the most to help the players who earn the least. To those who play Futures or challengers.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan