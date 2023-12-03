Novak Djokovic has earned praise from Stan Wawrinka's head coach Magnus Norman for helping Hamad Medjedovic financially. Medjedovic recently won the 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals.

The 20-year-old defeated top-seed Arthur Fils in a two-hour-11-minute-long final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, December 2. Notably, Novak Djokovic has contributed significantly to his young compatriot's success over the years.

Djokovic has offered all kinds of support to Medjedovic, including financial, technical, and moral.

Stan Wawrinka's coach Magnus Norman recently learned about the Serb's kind gesture toward Medjedovic. Norman took to X (formerly Twitter) to write some words of appreciation for Djokovic.

"In a year very much filled with aggression, hate and violence in this world this is wonderful to read. An act of kindness and giving back without wanting publicity or PR. Well done @DjokerNole," Norman wrote.

Magnus Norman was active on the ATP circuit between the years 1995 and 2004. During his relatively short career, he achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

After retiring, the Swede became a full-time coach. He worked with compatriot Thoman Johansson in 2008 before joining forces with Robin Soderling for two years (2009-2010).

Norman began working with Stan Wawrinka in 2013 and stayed with him till 2017. Wawrinka won all three of his Grand Slam titles - the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open in 2015, and the US Open in 2016 - under Norman.

"Novak Djokovic is the guy who I watched since I was a little kid" - Hamad Medjedovic

Hamad Medjedovic

Earlier this year, Hamad Medjedovic described his experience of training with Novak Djokovic at the latter's tennis academy in Belgrade as "unreal."

"Many times I thought I was dreaming. You know, many times I had to [pinch myself] to make sure that I'm not dreaming. But I mean, what can you say? What can i say? It's for for sure, an unreal experience just to look at Novak," Medjedovic said during an interview.

The 20-year-old further revealed that Djokovic is someone who he looked up to while growing up. He said:

"Novak is the guy who I watched since I was a little kid. And I mean, to share the court with him, to practice with him it's for sure... I mean I cannot express it with words."

