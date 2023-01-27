"Glad it's not penalized now" - Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals he's 'always' had on-court coaching 

Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasted Karen Khachanov on Friday to book his spot in his maiden Australian Open final. The Greek showcased great match management, fending off a late comeback bid from his opponent to prevail 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3.

For Tsitsipas, the win was particularly significant as he had previously fallen at the semifinal stage in Melbourne thrice. Top-notch serving, however, made sure that he finally took that extra step to put himself in contention for the hardcourt Slam title on this occasion.

Besides his serve and powerful forehand strike, there are quite a few things that have worked well for Tsitsipas this week — the change in rules allowing for on-court coaching being one of them.

Addressing the issue in his post-match press conference, Tsitsipas said he was happy not to get penalized as receiving tips from his camp "has always been part" of how he has gotten things done.

"Well, the coaching has always been there. Some coaches might have not been using it as much," Tsitsipas said. "In my case, it has always been part of how I do things when I'm on the court. I'm glad it's not penalized now."

Tsitsipas reiterated his stance on on-court coaching, saying that it is a big part of the sport and should be used. He added that there is no point traveling with one's coach and team if they cannot give the player valuable inputs during matches.

"That's how it should be. I see no reason to have a coach with you if they can't share some of their view and knowledge with you when you're competing," he continued. "I feel like it's something very natural in our sport. For sure it should be used."

Stefanos Tsitsipas to take on the winner of Novak Djokovic-Tommy Paul encounter

Stefanos Tsitsipas (R) after beating Karen Khachanov at the 2023 Australian Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is the first player to reach the men's singles final at the 2023 Australian Open. The Greek player awaits the winner of the second semi-final currently being played between nine-time winner Novak Djokovic and first-time Major semifinalist Tommy Paul.

Tsitsipas last played a Grand Slam final at the 2021 Roland Garros, losing a five-set epic to none other Djokovic himself. While the Greek trails the overall head-to-head against Djokovic 10-2, he holds a 3-0 advantage over Paul.

The men's singles final of the 2023 Australian Open will be played at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

