Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios will appear in the next Netflix fly-on-the-wall documentary series. Just before his incredible run to the Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, Netflix agreed to have Kyrgios as a feature star of the series.

His path to the title clash, his antics on and off the court, as well as the match itself, are all expected to play a significant role in the series' plot. The Netflix crew reportedly even attended Kyrgios' post-match party.

Netflix @netflix

The greatest sports stories are on Netflix.



Here's what next [thread].

The show's creators recently released a trailer for the docuseries, and tennis fans didn't appear to take it well. One fan took to Twitter to blast the streaming platform for choosing a "misogynistic abuser" like Nick Kyrgios to represent tennis instead of players like Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek, and others.

"Yu guys had Nadal, Alcaraz, Sinner, Rublev, Ruud, Swiatek, Sakkari, Jabeur.. I could go on listing incredible players passionate about the sport FOREVER. but you picked a misogynistic abuser kyrgios to represent tennis. I'm definitely not watching this crap lol," the user wrote.

Maegwin @whiskybride @netflix you guys had Nadal, Alcaraz, Sinner, Rublev, Ruud, Swiatek, Sakkari, Jabeur.. I could go on listing incredible players passionate about the sport FOREVER. but you picked a misogynistic abuser kyrgios to represent tennis. I'm definitely not watching this crap lol

Another user thought that Kyrgios had nothing to contribute or say about tennis other than by serving as an example on how to be a misogynist and a disrespectful opponent, and wrote:

"What can kyrgios says or share about tennis? How to be a full time idiot? How to waste a magnificent talent and the incredible opportunity to play tennis at the highest level? Or how to be the most disrespect opponent on tour an a completely misogynist. @netflix, you are so wrong."

Daniela B @danielaB31 @netflix What can kyrgios says or share about tennis? How to be a full time idiot?, how to waste a magnificent talent and the incredible opportunity to play tennis at the highest level? Or how to be the most disrespect opponent on tour an a completely misogynist. @netflix you are so wrong

A different user criticized Netflix for showcasing a player who was attempting to have his recent assault charges dropped on mental health grounds.

"So glad to see an abuser in this who is literally getting his case dismissed on grounds of mental health struggles woo you did great Netflix," the user wrote.

👽👻 @fedettini

The greatest sports stories are on Netflix.



So glad to see an abuser in this who is literally getting his case dismissed on grounds of mental health struggles woo you did great Netflix!

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

tash | #RForever ♥️ @natxshap

The greatest sports stories are on Netflix.



1 second into the tennis scene and already I'm outta here. No thanks 😘

Disneyland Grogu @Pawel_Luki

The greatest sports stories are on Netflix.



Fritz does nothing for me, but Kyrgios? Really? Chosen to promote their new series on ATP and WTA Tours? A man involved in a domestic abuse trial who's recently confirmed that he enjoys the trash that the Tate brothers spread?

tired egg @tiredeggggg

The greatest sports stories are on Netflix.



jfc look at all the players they've chosen for the tennis docuseries? all the americans and fucking nick kyrgios. no wonder tennis is dying by the minute

leh @favxfederer

The greatest sports stories are on Netflix.



istg if we have to see kyrgios' face every single episode i'm not watching

R 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦄 @ChronicallyT



Seeing clips of tennis players accused of domestic violence getting massive promo through Netflix makes me physically angry.



It's a no from me.

The greatest sports stories are on Netflix.



Seeing clips of Drive to Survive makes me physically angry.
Seeing clips of tennis players accused of domestic violence getting massive promo through Netflix makes me physically angry.
It's a no from me.

alex @kinxside

The greatest sports stories are on Netflix.



Stop promoting Kyrgios Jesus. Why the fuck they try to make this man a star

t @slaycoric @netflix using Kyrgios who’s currently involved in a domestic abuse case… hope this show flops terribly @netflix using Kyrgios who’s currently involved in a domestic abuse case… hope this show flops terribly

"I think I was quite interested because I think tennis culture is changing" - Nick Kyrgios

2022 US Open - Day 9

Nick Kyrgios explained to The Herald Sun why he agreed to take part in the upcoming Netflix documentary.

The mercurial Australian noted that the culture of tennis is drastically changing and he appreciated the opportunity to share his story and showcase his interpersonal skills.

"I think I was quite interested because I think tennis culture is changing," Nick Kyrgios said. "I loved the fact that I was able to show my path and the way I go about it and how I connect with people. I think it’s a very different side to how people would perceive most tennis players."

Kyrgios added that it will serve as motivation for players of color who desire to play tennis like him.

"I think it’s a special thing for other coloured athletes that do want to play tennis to see myself, you know, you have Frances Tiafoe out there right now, Naomi Osaka, us doing it the way we are doing it," he added.

