Netflix documentary on Nick Kyrgios' Wimbledon run in the works, Australian set to earn millions of pounds after becoming "household name" for SW19 exploits

Australian tennis superstar Nick Kyrgios has received immense notoriety for his performances at Wimbledon this year. Despite losing in the final of the tournament to Novak Djokovic, the towering Australian was seemingly always making waves with either his performances on the court or his antics.

Given the way he has been catching the eye of fans of the sport, Netflix have decided to make a documentary on his exploits over the fortnight at SW19. Kyrgios reportedly signed a deal before the start of the tournament and Netflix have hit a jackpot given the fact that his performance at Wimbledon was lively to say the least.

According to the Daily Mail, Kyrgios has become a household name. Given the way sports documentaries have gained massive traction over the last couple of years, it was a no-brainer for Netflix to greenlight this project.

The Daily Mail report read:

"Sports documentaries are working well for Netflix. They get huge viewing figures across the world. Nick is fascinating to watch both on and off the tennis court. His antics at Wimbledon made him a household name. This film will feature footage, which could be explosive – and compulsive viewing.

"Wimbledon was a very colourful time for him. It is also expected to feature interviews with Nick and other members of his team."

Chris Hammer @ChrisHammer180



Classic Nick Kyrgios



#Wimbledon "She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."Classic Nick Kyrgios "She's drunk out of her mind and talking to me in the middle of a game. She's the one who looks like she's had 700 drinks."Classic Nick Kyrgios#Wimbledon https://t.co/mhDw7M2Zbd

Kyrgios' encounters against the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paul Jubb will undoubtedly make for great viewing as these matches are filled with drama and expletives from the Australian. His girlfriend Costeen Hatzi will also feature in the documentary.

Nick Kyrgios' run to the Wimbledon final

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Nick Kyrgios' decision to miss the entirety of the claycourt season so that he can spend more time with his family nearly paid off as the Australian tennis star made the Wimbledon final.

Coming into the grasscourt season, Kyrgios' defeats on the surface this year have come against the resurgent Andy Murray and Hubert Hurkacz, while he beat the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Pablo Carreno-Busta and Marton Fucsovics. He continued that trend at Wimbledon as he beat Tsitsipas once again.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



Presenting Nick Kyrgios with our Play of the Day



#Wimbledon | @HSBC_Sport Doing his thing on the grandest stagePresenting Nick Kyrgios with our Play of the Day

The 27-year-old achieved the best result of his career at a Majors event, having not gotten past the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam until Wimbledon this year.

While his ranking has not risen due to the tournament not carrying any points this year, Nick Kyrgios has made huge strides in his game, with marked improvements in form and fitness.

