Bianca Andreescu, Billie Jean King & tennis world shower Leylah Fernandez with love after her Japan Open triumph

Leylah Fernandez raised her fifth WTA title by winning the Japan Open in Osaka. She defeated 18-year-old Czech qualifier Tereza Valentova in a thrilling three-set final, 6-0, 5-7, 6-3.To celebrate her win, tennis legend Billie Jean King took to Instagram and posted a congratulatory message for Fernandez. Leylah reposted the tennis legend's story on her Instagram.Leylah Fernandez's Instagram storyUnder the comments section of her Japan Open win post, several tennis stars congratulated the Canadian. Colombian tennis player Camila Osorio reacted:&quot;Felicidades!! ❤️&quot;WTA's official Instagram story added:&quot;🏆💪&quot;Ukrainian tennis player Nadiia Kichenok also added a fire emoji to celebrate the win. Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu wrote:&quot;Go Girl!!&quot;Comments sectionFernandez, who has risen to the World No. 22 rank following the win, has reclaimed her top spot among Canadian women’s players.Leylah Fernandez filled with gratitude after 5th WTA titleLeylah Fernandez of Canada in action against Maria Sakkari of Greece in the second round on Day 5 of the China Open at National Tennis Center on September 26, 2025 in Beijing, China (Photo by Robert Prange/Getty Images) - Source: GettyThis was Leylah Fernandez's second title of the season. Earlier, she won it in Washington in July. She is the only Canadian to win more than one title in 2025. Fellow Canadian star Victoria Mboko captured the National Bank Open in Montreal.After the win, Fernandez posted several photos from the tournament, including her own picture with the trophy. In the caption, she showed gratitude to the host of the tournament, the team, family and opponent.&quot;I’m so grateful for this week at the @kinoshitagroupjapanopen - the fans, the place, the team, the facility, the food, everything was so special. ありがとうArigatō,&quot; Fernandez wrote. &quot;I also want to thank my team and family back home who have been cheering me on from afar all week. You guys are the best and I wouldn’t be doing this without you!!&quot;A big congrats to my opponent @tery.valentova and her team for a great run this week - I know I’ll see a lot more of you! Future is bright! To more, let’s keep the work going 🫡&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLeylah Fernandez's 2025 season was marked by an important milestone at the Washington Open in July. There she defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2 in the final to lift her first WTA 500 title. Most importantly, she knocked off some top players at that tournament, including Jessica Pegula and Elena Rybakina, in earlier rounds.