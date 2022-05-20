Go for the greatness and pick Steffi Graf or go for the looks and say Anna Kournikova: Casper Ruud picks his dream mixed doubles partners

Casper Ruud recently picked Anna Kournikova as his dream mixed doubles partner. The Russian superstar would be an ideal doubles partner for many, given her great record in doubles tennis. Kournikova, though, isn't the only player Ruud would have loved to play mixed doubles with. The Norwegian also opted for 22-time Grand Slam winner Steffi Graf.

The World No. 8 recently appeared in an interview for Eurosport where he spoke about all things tennis with Alex Corretja and Mats Wilander. When Corretja asked who he would like as a mixed doubles partner, Ruud said he would choose Graf based on greatness and Kournikova based on looks.

"You can probably go for the greatness or probably choose Steffi Graf, or you can maybe go for the looks and say, Anna Kournikova. It would be a funny match-up," Ruud said with a smile.

The 23-year-old pointed out that he is too young to have seen either Graf or Kournikova play from close quarters, but admires them nevertheless.

"I'm too young to have experienced either of them (Graf and Kournikova). I've just heard a lot of good things about both," he said.

Ruud is considered one of the dark horses for this year's French Open. The Norwegian has won six of his seven career titles on clay. The son of former pro Christian Ruud, the 23-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise to the top of the men's game.

As he prepares for Roland Garros, Ruud might want to take inspiration from Steffi Graf, who won the singles title six times at the claycourt Major.

Major career achievements of Anna Kournikova and Steffi Graf

Steffi Graf at the Wimbledon Championships

Steffi Graf is best known for her incredible tally of 22 Grand Slam singles titles and becoming the first player ever to achieve the Golden Slam in 1988 - winning all four Grand Slam singles titles and the Olympic singles gold medal in the same calendar year.

She also won the women's doubles title at Wimbledon that year. The German held the World No. 1 ranking for a record 377 weeks during her career.

Anna Kournikova, on the other hand, has a great doubles record. She won two Australian Open women's doubles titles with Martina Hingis and finished as a finalist at the French Open. In mixed doubles, Kournikova was a two-time Grand Slam finalist. She had a highest singles ranking of No. 8.

Kournikova in action during the 2010 U.S. Open

Interestingly, Anna Kournikova is one of the most Googled women in the world.

