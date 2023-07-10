"Go do your own thing, why are you here?" - Jessica Pegula discusses her 'super independent' mother & how she influenced her tennis career

Former World No. 3 Jessica Pegula has shed some light on her mother's "super independent" nature and how the latter always inspires Pegula to focus on her tennis career.

Pegula, 29, continued her impressive run at Wimbledon as she beat Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko in the third round. It took the American just a little over an hour to defeat Tsurenko. Pegula lost just four games, as the final score read 6-1, 6-3, in her favor. Since losing a set in her first-round win, Pegula is yet to drop another set in the tournament.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Jessica Pegula shed some light on how her mother, Kim, sacrificed a lot when the player was young. She added how her mother has always been supportive of her tennis career, urging Pegula to focus on her career instead of her.

"She just wasn't the type for people to coddle over her, take care of her. She's super independent. In that way, it kind of works seeing me out there still playing and working hard. Basically, she doesn't want me around her (laughter). She's just like, Go do your thing, why are you here?" She said.

The five-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist revealed how her mother used to help her improve and stay healthy. Pegula further stated that maybe she inspires her mother, who is in recovery, by continuing to play tennis.

"She was always trying to brainstorm with me ideas of how to get better, how to get healthy or how to feel better; She wants to watch me on TV. I think that inspires her in her recovery, as well, to see me out there still playing," Pegula said.

Kim Pegula, Jessica Pegula's mother, is an American businesswoman who co-owns the Buffalo Bills with her husband, Terry Pegula. Earlier this year, Jessica Pegula revealed that her mother had a cardiac arrest, which led to her hospitalization.

Wimbledon 2023: Jessica Pegula will lock horns with Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Jessica Pegula advanced to her maiden quarterfinal at Wimbledon. The fourth seed will take on the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the semifinals of the tournament.

Vondrousova defeated Donna Vekic, 6-1, 7-5, and Marie Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, in the previous rounds to set up a clash with the American star. Pegula and Vondrousova will meet for the first time on the tour.

Last year, Jessica Pegula lost to Petra Martic in the third round of the campaign. Thanks to her Wimbledon campaign, Pegula is now the only player alongside Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina to have won 30-plus matches this season.

