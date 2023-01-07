"Go and win 20 Slams and then you can say this" - Daniil Medvedev lays out why Djokovic, Federer & Nadal are 'better'

Daniil Medvedev has stated that there is and will be a gulf in quality between Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and the rest of the crop until someone breaks the 20-Grand Slam barrier.

Medvedev faced defeat against Djokovic in the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday, losing 6-3, 6-4. With this defeat, the Russian has now lost four straight matches against the 21-time Major champion.

During his post-match press conference, the World No. 7 was asked to explain what sets Djokovic apart from most of his peers, and in response, he elaborated upon how the Serb's inch-perfect game gives no leeway to opponents in crunch moments.

"A few moments when it was tight today where maybe I could get back into the match, I had some matches against him where the momentum was shifting, he managed to put the ball on the line like even the last game, Love-15, 30-15, two serves on the line. Tough to return them," Medvedev said.

"I think the game I lost, what was it, 15-All, return winner, 30-40 I made a double-fault. I don't remember what was it on 30-All. But, yeah, where some other players would not be able to do it, how does he do it? No idea," he added.

Medvedev asserted that he considers Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer a league above players like him given their mammoth Grand Slam tallies.

"Again, that's why him, Rafa, Roger, it's not even a shame to say that they are better because if you don't say that, then go and win 20 Slams and then you can say this," the Russian said.

"That was not the case for anybody before them. Even the best ones of the eras before cannot talk much that it's a shame for us to not do the same because they didn't manage to have the same results. Yeah, that's the strengths of Novak," he added.

"He could be a little bit kind of Rafa, Novak, Roger kind of guy" - Daniil Medvedev on Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev [right] gave his thoughts on World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz

During the press conference, Daniil Medvedev was asked about World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz's absence from the 2023 Australian Open. Alcaraz withdrew from the year's opening Slam on Friday, announcing that he had suffered an injury to his leg during training.

The Russian expressed his sympathy towards the Spaniard, highlighting how the latter is "one of the best players in the world."

"It's a pity. I'm not exactly sure what he has, if it's a little bit the consequence of a previous injury or just a new one. I'm not his team, so I have no idea. It's a pity. He's one of the best players in the world. We played once (Wimbledon 2021), but he was not at the same level. We might not even count it," the Russian stated.

The former US Open champion then expressed his desire to face Alcaraz, now that the latter is a much stronger player. He believes the teenager has it in him to attain the levels achieved by Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal.

"I would be happy to play him. Feeling in my best form. Yeah, the way he played at 18 years old, he could be a little bit kind of Rafa, Novak, Roger kind of guy. But he still has 19 slams to win, so it's a pity that he doesn't play the next Slam. Would be fun to watch. I'm sure he's going to come back stronger," he said.

