GOAT race will 'really start' in 2023, says Serena Williams' ex-coach after Novak Djokovic's participation in all 4 Slams becomes locked in

Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently claimed that the GOAT race will now start in earnest after it became clear that Novak Djokovic will be able to play in all four Grand Slams in 2023.

On Sunday (January 29), the 35-year-old beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to reign supreme at Melbourne Park for a tenth time and move level with all-time men's Grand Slam title leader Rafael Nadal (22).

The two legends will begin their battle for Slam #23 at Roland Garros in the summer, where Nadal is the defending champion and has won 14 of the last 18 titles. The Spaniard could triumph there yet again before the bandwagon shifts to Wimbledon, where Djokovic, the defending champion, has won seven titles and could make it 23 titles apiece.

Djokovic's participation at the US Open was in doubt because of his COVID-19 vaccination stance. However, with the US relaxing the rules for the entry of unvaccinated foreigners from May 11, the Serb is now set to compete in New York, where he could possibly take the lead in the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard.

Mouratoglou posted on social media that the GOAT race will "really start" now:

"Novak Djokovic will be able to play the 4 GS in 2023. The GOAT race will really start ..."

Djokovic is now 12-0 in 2023 and 28-0 at the Australian Open, having won his last 28 matches.

Novak Djokovic played with a 3cm hamstring tear - Australian Open tournament director

Novak Djokovic struck gold at Melbourne Park yet again.

Novak Djokovic had an injury-plagued build-up to his Australian Open campaign, sustaining a hamstring injury at the Adelaide 1 International.

The Serb's participation at Melbourne Park was initially in doubt, but Djokovic played through the pain barrier to produce a remarkable campaign, dropping just one set during his triumphant fortnight.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley recently told Australian radio network SEN that Djokovic played with a massive 3 cm hamstring tear:

"This guy had a three-centimetre tear in his hammy. I saw the scans. The doctors are going to tell you the truth. There was a lot of speculation about whether it was true or not, it’s hard to believe that they can do what they do with those kinds of injuries. He’s remarkable, to deal with it extremely professionally."

However, Djokovic showed no signs of getting bogged down by the injury as he scripted more history at the year's first Grand Slam. With his win over Tsitsipas, Djokovic has moved level with Serena Williams (10) for most Major titles after turning 30.

