Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley has showered praise on Novak Djokovic after his triumph at the recently-concluded 2023 Australian Open.

The Serb extended his dominance in Melbourne by winning an astonishing tenth title, second on the list being Roger Federer with six crowns in the Open Era. When the 35-year-old downed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final of the first Major of the year on Sunday (January 29), he jumped from World No. 5 to the top of the rankings.

Speaking to Australian radio network SEN, Tiley weighed in on the way the 22-time Grand Slam champion went about his preparations for the tournaments. He stated that Djokovic was extremely focused and aware of what he was doing throughout the day.

“He’s so focused on everything he does, with every single minute of the day. That’s what he eats, what he drinks, when he does it, how he does it. There’s no breakdown or mental breakdown in anything that he does,” Tiley said.

Djokovic was deported from the country in 2022 due to his unvaccinated status against the coronavirus. However, he returned after his three-year ban was lifted and regained his throne in style. Tiley added that he doesn't think any other player will ever be able to repeat what the World No. 1 has done in Melbourne.

“He’s been through a lot and to win 10 Australian Opens, I don’t think that’s ever going to be repeated. Over the last 15 years, he tells me it’s 14 years because he missed last year, it’s such a remarkable achievement. He’ll hold a significant place in the history of the Australian Open,” Tiley opined.

“Doctors are going to tell you the truth” - Craig Tiley on Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury

Novak Djokovic during the 2023 Australian Open

During the semifinals of the Adelaide International 1 against Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic sustained a hamstring injury. He struggled throughout the Australian Open with a strapped left leg and called for medical timeouts on multiple occasions. The ease with which he kept advancing led to accusations that he was faking his injury.

Tournament director Craig Tiley revealed that he saw the Serb's scans and that there was a three-centimeter tear in his hamstring. He once again hailed the World No. 1 for not giving up despite a serious injury.

“A lot of the challenges around Novak is that he gets a bad rap. But at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone can question his athleticism. This guy had a three-centimetre tear in his hammy. I saw the scans. The doctors are going to tell you the truth,” Tiley said.

“There was a lot of speculation about whether it was true or not, it’s hard to believe that they can do what they do with those kinds of injuries. He’s remarkable, to deal with it extremely professionally,” he added.

