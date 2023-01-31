What's next for Novak Djokovic? Find out where and when he is going to play next

What a rollercoaster ride it has been for Novak Djokovic in the last 12 months as he has once again conquered the Australian Open, a tournament where he faced his career's biggest humiliation last year.

While some countries around the world made it mandatory for players to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to participate in tournaments, the Serb made it clear that he was not going to get the jab.

Although Australia had also imposed the rule, he arrived in Melbourne last year to defend his title, seeking an exemption. After going back and forth with the authorities for days, he was deported from the country a day before the tournament kicked off.

Along with the deportation, came a three-year ban from entering Australia, where he has seen maximum success. His ban was lifted in November 2022 by the new central government and he returned to continue where he left off. On Sunday (January 29), he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final to win a record-extending tenth Australian Open title.

In the process, he also equaled Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam titles and jumped from fifth position to the top of the ATP rankings, beginning his 374th week as the World No. 1. In the trophy-presentation ceremony, he stated that this was the biggest victory of his life.

“This is one of the most challenging tournaments that I have ever played in my life,” said Djokovic. “Not playing last year, coming back this year. All my team and family knows what we have been through in the past four or five weeks and this is probably the biggest victory of my life.”

If Djokovic's recent hamstring issue subsides, he will next be seen competing in the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships, scheduled from February 27 to March 4. The Serb has won the tournament five times in his career.

Novak Djokovic to miss Indian Wells and Miami Open, but will return at US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic, who hasn't featured in the Indian Wells and Miami Open since 2019, will not play this year either. On Monday (January 30), the administration of US President Joe Biden announced that the COVID-19 restrictions in the country will end on May 11, 2023. This means that the Serbian star will miss the two ATP Masters events in March.

The good news for Djokovic is that he will be able to return to New York for the last Grand Slam of the year and also play in tournaments like the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open. The World No. 1 could not play the 2022 US Open since the government made it compulsory for all foreigners to produce proof of vaccination.

