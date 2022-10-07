GOAT stat: Roger Federer's record on outdoor hardcourts that is unmatched by his rivals

Roger Federer is one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century and possibly of all time. He was the first player in the history of the game to win 20 Grand Slam titles and was ranked No. 1 in the world for 310 weeks in his career.

The Swiss maestro smashed multiple records during his playing tenure. He won a total of 103 ATP singles titles, an Olympic gold medal in doubles, and an Olympic silver medal in singles.

Federer's contemporaries Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have managed to match up to his high standards and have even broken a few records set by him. However, he still leads the tally when it comes to the highest number of wins in outdoor hardcourt matches in the Open Era. The 41-year-old has won 557 matches while competing in outdoor hard courts events in his career.

Roger Federer’s record on outdoor hardcourts.

Andre Agassi and Djokovic are tied at 508 with Nadal claiming the third spot with 435 wins so far. The World No. 7 Serbian is most likely to have a chance at matching the remarkable feat set by the former World No. 1.

Five records set by Roger Federer that are unmatched by any other player

Roger Federer pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer retired from the sport at the 2022 Laver Cup in London. Over the course of his career, he changed the way people approached the game of tennis and touched millions of hearts through his brilliance - both on and off the court.

The former World No. 1 has earned multiple accolades over the years. However, there are some statistical numbers achieved by the Swiss that are difficult to lay claim to or usurp. Here are five astonishing records set by Federer which are unmatched by any other player.

#1. No retirements ever

Tennis players often struggle to keep their bodies in the best possible condition at all times. Intense matches and the demands of the sport at the highest level often lead to injuries while competing. However, Federer has played 1526 singles and 224 doubles matches in his career and never retired mid-match on any occasion.

#2. 237 consecutive weeks as World No. 1

Federer holds the record for staying World No. 1 for 237 consecutive weeks in a row. In the twilight of his career, a strong testament to his longevity, the Swiss also worked his way to the top of the rankings after six years in 2018. At the age of 36, he became the oldest player to be ranked No. 1 in the Open Era.

#3. Grasscourt dominance

Federer has won 19 grasscourt titles in his career. The Swiss has won 192 matches on grass, which in itself is an Open Era record. At 86.88%, he has the best win rate on grass. Apart from his eight Wimbledon titles, the 41-year-old also holds the longest winning streak on grass (65), which he recorded between 2003-2008.

ESPN @espn



Legendary performance 16 years ago today, Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal to win his fourth straight Wimbledon title.Legendary performance 16 years ago today, Roger Federer defeated Rafael Nadal to win his fourth straight Wimbledon title.Legendary performance 🏆 https://t.co/CrluvV22OI

#4. More than six titles at seven different events

In the history of the game, Federer is the only player to win six or more titles at seven different venues. He has won 10 titles each at Halle and Basel, eight at Wimbledon and Dubai, seven titles at the Cincinnati Masters, six titles at the Australian Open, and six titles at the year-ending Championships.

#5. Five consecutive US Open Championships

Finally, at the US Open, Roger Federer won five consecutive titles from 2004-2008 and finished as a runner-up in 2009. No other player has managed to win the hardcourt Major five times in a row.

