"GOAT things" - Serena Williams husband Alexis Ohanian on Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup winning jersey selling for more than $7 million at auction

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently hailed Lionel Messi's 2022 World Cup-winning jersey, which fetched over $7 million at an auction, as "GOAT things".

On Thursday, December 14, six of the shirts Messi donned during Argentina's 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar were successfully auctioned at Sotheby's New York, fetching a staggering $7.8 million. Among these jerseys was the very jersey Messi sported during his team's win over France in the final match.

Upon learning about the exorbitant value of the Argentine's World Cup jerseys, Alexis Ohanian took to social media and attributed this remarkable achievement to the GOAT, referring to Lionel Messi.

"🐐 things," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Serena Williams expresses her loyalty to Lincoln Motor Company after being spotted driving Tesla Cybertruck

Serena Williams recently expressed her loyalty to the Lincoln Motor Company after being spotted in a Tesla Cybertruck alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian was among the select group of high-profile celebrities who got a Cybertruck from Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Motors, during its launch event at Tesla's headquarters in Austin, Texas, earlier this month.

Serena Williams then took to social media to share a series of pictures showcasing her cherished Lincoln Navigator vehicles throughout various stages of her life. In her post, she insinuated that although she may occasionally be spotted behind the wheel of other automobiles, her unwavering loyalty remains rooted in the realm of Lincoln cars.

"Don’t be mistaken, I ride with my @lincoln family … in all stages of my life," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has previously revealed that her very first car purchase was a Navigator. She also expressed a deep affinity for Lincoln vehicles, emphasizing that she always had a "connection" with Lincoln cars.

“I’ve always had a connection to the Navigator brand. When I bought my first car, Ginger, it was my big step-up. I had a real luxury car now, it looked great and I felt safe,” Williams said in 2018, via Lincoln Media Center.

Serena Williams also stated that the Navigator cars are comfortable, and it is also the vehicle she feels most at ease driving.

"My Navigator is like my new home. I take business calls from it, I prepare for my day, and it’s kind of like Olympia’s room – she takes naps, she wakes up, and she’s comfortable in it. For me, that’s what’s most important. I want what makes me feel most comfortable and what I feel most confident in driving," she added.

