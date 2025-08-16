  • home icon
  "God forbid a woman eats" - Aryna Sabalenka fans rush to defend Belarusian after she faces fat-shaming over food choice

"God forbid a woman eats" - Aryna Sabalenka fans rush to defend Belarusian after she faces fat-shaming over food choice

By Riddhi Acharya
Modified Aug 16, 2025 05:40 GMT
Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Aryna Sabalenka's fans defend the tennis star from fat-shaming (Image Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka was recently fat-shamed by certain tennis enthusiasts over her food choices. Unimpressed by the critics, the Belarusian’s fans were quick to rush in and defend her.

Sabalenka is undoubtedly one of the best players on the WTA Tour at the moment. She is currently ranked No.1 in the world, and has won a whopping 20 singles titles, including three Grand Slams.

Recently, the 27-year-old made an appearance on YouTube channel Uninterrupted’s ‘OFF-DAY’ segment, where she explored the food in New York City. However, the episode garnered some fat-shaming comments. Reacting to this, Aryna Sabalenka’s fans rushed to her defense, with one X user writing,

“God forbid a woman eats, especially a professional athlete??”
Here is how other fans reacted to the internet fat-shaming Sabalenka:

“What an odd thing to say,” one X user wrote.
“You guys are actually lunatics lmao,” another added.
“She’s like 6’0 tall and a high level athlete what’d they expect,” one fan commented.
“Reading the caption NEVER in my life would I have guessed who this is about,” yet another fan chimed in.
“Someone get her some new fans,” a third X user added.

Aryna Sabalenka reveals what her cheat meal looks like

Sabalenka at the Cincinnati Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka is a foodie at heart, and while the tennis star maintains a strict diet during tournaments, she admits to indulging in fun meals after an event's conclusion.

Recently, in a conversation with Tennis Channel, the Belarusian detailed what a cheat meal for her look like, saying,

“You know some of my cheat meals are like, it's full on you know. It's hamburger, it can be pizzas, it can be gummies. It can be a lot of different things in one day because you know, if it's a cheat meal, you got to go all out you know. But hamburgers, that's my weakness.”
She went on to describe the perfect hamburger, adding,

“It has to be like cheesy and soft and a really good meat and hot.”

On the tennis end of things, Aryan Sabalenka was most recently seen in action at the Cincinnati Open. The World No.1 kicked off her campaign at the WTA Masters 1000 event with wins over Marketa Vondroušová, Emma Raducanu, and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. However, she went down to Elena Rybakina in straight sets in her quarterfinals encounter.

Riddhi Acharya

Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines.

