Going back home inspires me to continue travelling the world and write some new pages in the history of tennis: Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has said that he always looks forward to going back home to Belgrade, as it provides him the encouragement and motivation to continue travelling on the professional circuit and win more titles.

After his recent French Open campaign where he lost to Rafael Nadal in the final, Novak Djokovic went back home and spent time with his family. The 33-year-old's visit included his son's birthday as well as a visit to the Bosnian Pyramids in Visoko.

Novak Djokovic is back on the road this week as he attempts to win the ATP Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria. He is through to the quarter-finals and is almost sure of ending the season as World No. 1 for the sixth time.

ATP won't announce Djokovic as the year end #1 this week if he doesn't win Vienna, as they remember that Nadal can still play Sofia. Lol. That' will not happen.



If Nadal doesn't play Sofia, Djokovic clinches YE#1 with a win over Coric tomorrow. https://t.co/rxyp6FfIdr — José Morgado (@josemorgado) October 27, 2020

Novak Djokovic has decided to skip the Paris Masters next week and will only play in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London next. Djokovic also said he plans to compete in the Australian Open in January 2021.

"I always long for Belgrade and Serbia and I am looking forward to coming here," Djokovic said. "My stay in my hometown is always short, but filled with numerous private and professional obligations. It gives me great pleasure to be here, surrounded by my people, people who speak the same language as me, to be able to go back to my roots."

"It fills me with energy all this, though probably to the same extent that it exhausts me at the same time. However, it gives me that additional encouragement and motivation that I need, inspires me to continue travelling the world and write some new pages in the history of tennis," he added.

'There is always a reason to celebrate,' says Novak Djokovic

: Novak Djokovic celebrates with his box after winning his men's singles finals match against Juan Martin del Potro at the 2018 US Open in September, 2018

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic also spoke about the importance of taking time out to celebrate occasions. He said that while tournament wins or birthdays were nice, it was not always necessary to wait for these moments to have a celebration with loved ones.

During his recent visit back home, Djokovic did celebrate the sixth birthday of his son, Stefan.

Happy Birthday to my Hero. Thank you for bringing so much love and joy into our lives and reminding us to work daily on ourselves so we can be the best possible parents and people. We love you ❤️🥰🤗 @jelenadjokovic pic.twitter.com/cIrI2MTSTn — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) October 21, 2020

"There is always a reason to celebrate. You don't have to wait for a tournament, just as you don't have to wait for a child's birthday or any other festive occasion, privately or professionally. There is always a reason. However, definitely family celebrations and marking some important dates in our lives are far more important to me than any sporting achievement." Djokovic added.