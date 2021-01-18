"Going to Craig Tiley wasn't going to be the solution" - Todd Woodbridge on why Novak Djokovic's letter was a mistake

Following complications for players quarantining in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic sent a letter to Tennis Australia head Craig Tiley asking him to ease the rules. But the Serb's move has elicited stinging criticism from all corners of Australia.

Todd Woodbridge, a former Grand Slam champion and currently a tennis commentator, has now added to the chorus of voices on the issue. Woodbridge said he wishes the Serb had never sent the letter, given the problems faced by the people of Victoria due to COVID-19 regulations.

"You would hope so," Woodbridge replied when asked if Novak Djokovic should not have submitted the letter in hindsight. "I mean look, health is what was going to determine what was happening, so going to Craig Tiley was not going to be the solution anyway. He could not make those decisions."

After passengers on three different flights tested positive for COVID-19 heading into Melbourne, nearly 72 tennis players have been put into isolation. These players will not be allowed to come out of their rooms for two weeks, not even for training.

After a few players aired their grievances about the issue, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic sent a list of demands to the organizers. His demands included food up to the standards of an athlete, exercise bikes and training equipment in their rooms, and even moving players into private homes with tennis courts.

The last part in particular drew widespread ire from Australians, and Woodbridge made a mention of that too.

"I tell you what, we would have to go searching for a lot of tennis courts in backyards if Novak Djokovic's demands were going to be met," Woodbridge joked.

Woodbridge went on to assert that it will take a few days for the players to settle in. The Aussie believes that once they do so, they will realize the opportunity handed to them and understand the environment in Melbourne related to COVID-19 guidelines.

"If it is about food and other things, they are going to be looked after," Woodbridge said. "If they want more food they will get more food. And I know the team at Tennis Australia will do everything to help those players in isolation to get back to their best after their hard lockdown. The players will settle down once they know how the people of Melbourne feel about them coming in."

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and other top players are quarantining in Adelaide

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Dominic Thiem and Petra Kvitova

Novak Djokovic did make the demands for his fellow tennis players, but he himself - along with the likes of Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams and a few other top players - have all been shifted to Adelaide for their isolation period. That has not gone down well with the rest of the field either.

Many have complained about the privilege that has been afforded to Novak Djokovic and co.. The players in Adelaide reportedly have fewer restrictions and relatively more freedom to train and get fit ahead of the Australian swing.

The top players in Adelaide are also set to play an exhibition tournament following the end of their isolation period. Although Tennis Australia has claimed the move was made because they didn't have enough space to accommodate them in Melbourne, players have accused the regulating authority of bias.