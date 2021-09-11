"Going to treat this match as the last one of my career" - Novak Djokovic on US Open 2021 final

Novak Djokovic is a win away from something only one other man has done in the Open Era - winning all four Slams in the same calendar year. The World No. 1 claimed an incredible come-from-behind victory against Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Friday, beating the German 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

The Serb will now face Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2021 US Open on Sunday, in what will easily be one of the most important matches of his career. Djokovic will not only complete the Calendar Slam if he wins, but will also overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in the race to the most Major titles; the trio are tied at 20 each right now.

Novak Djokovic knows the importance of the match, and during his on-court interview he said he is approaching it with only one thing on his mind.

"All in, let's do it. I'm going to put my heart, my soul, my body and my head into that one," he said. "I'm going to treat the next match like it's the last match of my career."

Novak Djokovic, who has already beaten Daniil Medvedev in a Slam final this year, knows he will be up against a stronger, more experienced player this time around. The top seed is ready for the challenge though.

"It's going to be a battle against another guy who has been in tremendous form, Medvedev," Djokovic said. "He's won a lot of matches on hardcourt so far. We played earlier this year in Australian Open finals. I know what's [coming]. He's already had couple of Grand Slam finals behind him. I think experience-wise it's different for him know. I'm sure he's going to give it all to win it, to win his first Slam."

"On the other side, I'll be giving it all I possibly got in the tank to win this match," the 34-year-old added. "I'm focusing on recovery, recalibrating all the systems basically for Sunday. I'm not going to waste time or energy on anything that can just be a distraction and deplete me from the vital energy that I need for Sunday."

If Novak Djokovic wins the final, he will become the first man to complete the Calendar Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Novak Djokovic throws his weight behind Stefanos Tsitsipas over toilet break controversy

Novak Djokovic says the recent attacks on Stefanos Tsitsipas were unfair

Stefanos Tsitsipas' toilet breaks attracted a lot of attention from the media, fans and players during the early rounds of the tournament. Some opponents, including Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev, complained about the length of the breaks, while a few fans also questioned the Greek's integrity.

Tsitsipas was booed by the crowds multiple times after his breaks. The 23-year-old, on his part, maintained that he did not break any rules while taking the breaks.

In that context, Novak Djokovic said a few words of support for Stefanos Tsitsipas during his on-court interview. The Serb claimed Tsitsipas wasn't doing "anything wrong" since the rule is ambiguous at the moment, and stressed that the Greek didn't deserve to be criticized as heavily as he was.

"I got to stand for Stefanos Tsitsipas," Djokovic said. "I don't think he's doing anything wrong. I support him, because the rule is not clear. Of course you can argue that it's all relative, everyone sees it differently. This was a hot topic in the last couple of weeks. He didn't deserve that much attacks he was getting in the media. Support to Stefanos."

