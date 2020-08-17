Adriano Panatta is not one to mince words when it comes to important issues in the world of tennis. The former World No. 4 is especially quite vocal about matters concerning the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

In a recent conversation with Il Foglio, the Italian threw his weight behind Rafael Nadal’s decision to skip this year’s US Open. Panatta also questioned the legitimacy of the Major event given the absence of several top players, but asserted that Novak Djokovic would be the man to beat.

Agli #USOpen Federer e Nadal non ci saranno, Djokovic sì. I tennisti dovranno vivere in una bolla, a loro rischio e pericolo, e il torneo sarà a porte chiuse. “Giusto, ma giocare senza pubblico è terrificante”, ci dice Adriano Panatta – di @m_vitelli https://t.co/YP4zEr73YH — Il Foglio (@ilfoglio_it) August 17, 2020

Rafael Nadal is right to skip US Open: Adriano Panatta

When Rafael Nadal pulled out of this year’s US Open, many began to wonder if the American Grand Slam would command less prestige than previous years. The men’s section is also missing the likes of Roger Federer (injury) and Stan Wawrinka, while the women's draw will be bereft of World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and World No. 2 Simona Halep.

Rafael Nadal will not defend his US Open crown

Nadal had earlier revealed that his reasons for pulling out revolved entirely around health and safety, and Panatta whole-heartedly supports the Spaniard’s decision.

“He's (Rafael Nadal) right. I guess there are many who do not feel at their best after this long stop, in some cases caution is needed because the risk of getting hurt is high,” Panatta said.

In a slightly more diplomatic tone, Panatta said that every player was entitled to their own decision regarding participation, but added that if he was active now he’d take the same step as Rafael Nadal.

“In these conditions I would not have gone; in my opinion going to the US Open this year is madness," Panatta said. "Obviously everyone is free to do what they want, but in my opinion there are no minimum conditions to take the field with the right serenity."

Adriano Panatta questions legitimacy of USO but claims Novak Djokovic would've been the favorite anyway

There is already considerable talk in the tennis fraternity about the legitimacy of this year’s US Open, and Panatta has added fuel to the fire with his latest comments. The Italian believes the absence of the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Fabio Fognini will put an asterisk next to the name of the champion - which will likely be Novak Djokovic, according to most analysts.

For Panatta, the US Open has lost its ‘significance’ due to the absentees as well as the pandemic-induced restrictions in place.

"It is all too evident that all these limitations make this edition less fascinating and probably also not very significant,” Panatta said. "The US Open always remains very important, but with so many absences it is normal that those who decide to participate have a few more chances to go on and for this reason I think it is not a mistake to talk about results, whatever these will be, polluted by the situation.”

Panatta then drew parallels with the 1973 Wimbledon Championships, which saw the unheralded Jan Kodes lifting the title. In perhaps a subtle allusion to Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, Panatta stated that the tournament in 1973 was left ‘distorted’ by several absentees and that Kodes would never have won if the top stars had taken part.

“That year Jan Kodes won by beating Alex Metreveli in the final, but it was a tournament obviously distorted by the many absences and that the Czechoslovakian would never have won had it not been for that mutiny,” Panatta said.

Novak Djokovic is the favorite in the absence of defending champion Rafael Nadal

But the Italian also voiced his admiration towards Novak Djokovic, and hinted that the Serb would have been the man to beat at New York irrespective of the strength of the draw.

"He is really very good; he would have been the first to focus on even if there hadn't been a pandemic due to the coronavirus," Panatta added.