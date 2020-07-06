Roger Federer will always be the one who plays tennis better than everyone else: Panatta

Former French Open champion Adriano Panatta believes Roger Federer is the greatest men's singles player of all time.

The Italian further said that even if Novak Djokovic ends up being more successful, Federer will always be the greatest.

Roger Federer at Dubai Duty Free 2019

Roger Federer's announcement in June that he would be missing the rest of the 2020 season due to injury, sent shock waves down the spines of tennis fans all over the world. For the Swiss, it meant that the season had ended before it ever really began.

Federer had already taken a break between the Australian Open and Wimbledon due to an injury on his right knee. But last month he revealed that despite the extended period of rehabilitation, his knee required more time and care than previously anticipated.

The Swiss' fans have already begun speculating about his future in the sport, while the objective viewers have taken renewed interest in the Greatest of All Time (GOAT) debate.

Roger Federer, is without a shadow a doubt, the most successful men's singles player in tennis history. But his main rivals - Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal - are hot on his heels, and could well overtake him by the time they retire.

The 20-time Major champion is now in his 39th year, and his younger opponents are closing the gap on his Slam lead. Nadal at 34 years of age has 19 Slams, and Djokovic at 33, has won 17.

But for former French Open champion Adriano Panatta, there is little doubt about who the greatest men's singles player of all time is.

Statistics do not interest me: Adriano Panatta on Roger Federer's place in tennis history

Roger Federer (L) and Novak Djokovic

In an interview with Italian publication Corriere della Sera, Panatta spoke about the Swiss legend and his place in the history books. When asked who the greatest player of all time was, Panatta responded: "Easy, Roger Federer."

Advertisement

The Italian further went on to speak about the comparisons between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, and how the numbers mattered very little to him in his assessment of the two.

"Statistics in favor of Djokovic do not interest me. I look at the complex: the style, the hand, the completeness. Federer is, and always will be, the one who plays tennis better than everyone else," said the Italian.

Roger Federer's last outing at a Grand Slam was the semi-final of the Australian Open 2020, where Novak Djokovic breezed past the Swiss legend 7-6 6-4 6-3. Djokovic also defeated Federer in his last Grand Slam final at Wimbledon 2019, in what was an epic five-set encounter that ended with the first ever deciding set tiebreak on Center Court.

Panatta on his part was well-known for being a thorn in the side of great players. He is the only player to defeat Bjorn Borg at Roland Garros, and on one of those occasions he went on to his only Grand Slam singles title. About Wimbledon, however, the Italian has a rather unpopular opinion.

"I always snubbed Wimbledon, I didn't give a damn: the British, their traditions, the grass on which the ball bounced. Disgusting. I took the artistic part out of the game, I hated it," said Panatta.