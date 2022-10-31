Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev won his second title of the season in Vienna after completing a comeback victory over the in-form Denis Shapovalov, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

It has been a difficult season for the Russian, but the win saw him return to the top 3 in the ATP rankings.

After the match, Shapovalov took to his Instagram story to take a dig at Medvedev's champagne-spraying skills and asked for help from Formula One double world champion Max Verstappen.

"Gonna need some tips from Max Verstappen," wrote the Canadian.

Daniil Medvedev on Max Verstappen

Daniil Medvedev also took to his social media to approve the title celebration.

"New traditions in tennis??" he asked.

F1 drivers are more accustomed to spraying champagne during their podium celebrations after the race. Coincidentally, Verstappen won the race in Mexico City on the same day that Medvedev won the title in Vienna.

"He dropped his level by maybe two per cent and I was able to use it" - Daniil Medvedev on Denis Shapovalov

Daniil Medvedev plays a forehand against Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 Erste Bank Open

Daniil Medvedev had a terrific week in Vienna, reaching the final without dropping a set or his serve. In the final, however, the Russian was broken twice in the opening set by Shapovalov.

In his post-match interview, the new World No. 3 credited Shapovalov for "playing unreal," pointing out that he took advantage when the Canadian dropped his level slightly.

“I am really happy. This match was the best of the week because Denis was really playing unreal until probably 4-3 in the second set," Medvedev said. "He dropped his level by maybe two per cent and I was able to use it. This is one of the best victories when you know your opponent is on top of you, but you try and stay there and do what you can.”

Medvedev said that he likes to play on indoor hardcourts, before adding that he was looking forward to the last two tournaments of the season — the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

“I like to play indoor hard courts at the end of the season," he continued. "I feel that I do a great job with my team not to arrive burnt out. I am looking forward to the last two tournaments of the year which are really important and I usually play well.”

