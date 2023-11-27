Fabio Fognini’s wife Flavia Pennetta was ecstatic as the Italian picked up a title at the recently concluded 2023 Copa Faulcombridge Challenger event in Valencia, Spain.

Fognini, who earned victories over Riccardo Bonadio, Jozef Kovalik, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas en route to the final, defeated home-favorite Roberto Bautista Agut 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6(3) in a contest of the narrowest margins on Sunday, November 26. The Italian’s comeback victory also saw him save two match points against the fellow veteran.

The trophy in Valencia is Fabio Fognini’s seventh Challenger title. His previous such title came in Santiago in 2010. This is also his first singles trophy since his 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters heroics. The victory is also significant to the former World No. 9, given the injury-related setbacks he suffered this season.

Fognini’s wife, former World No. 6 and 2015 US Open champion Flavia Pennetta, was in awe of the 36-year-old’s impressive display in Valencia and took to social media to commend him on the triumph.

“Good Job daddy.. I am so happy for you. TAM (te amo muito – love you so much)” the former Italian tennis player wrote on her Instagram story.

Flavia Pennetta on Instagram

Fabio Fognini and Flavia Pennetta, who started dating in 2014, got engaged in 2015. The couple got married in 2016, and welcomed their first child, a boy, in 2017. Pennetta has since given birth two daughters, born in 2019 and 2021.

Fabio Fognini and Flavia Pennetta congratulate Jannik Sinner-led team Italy on Davis Cup 2023 win

Jannik Sinner and the Italian squad at the 2023 Davis Cup Final

Fabio Fognini and Flavia Pennetta had another reason to rejoice on Sunday, November 26, as Italy defeated 28-time champion Australia in the 2023 Davis Cup final to lift the coveted trophy for the second time in the history of the tournament, after a 47-year-long drought.

The winning squad featured World No. 4 Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Arnaldi, Lorenzo Sonego and Fabio Fognini’s longtime doubles partner Simone Bolleli. The 36-year-old, however, did not make the cut.

Fognini, who represented Italy in the Davis Cup for 13 consecutive years, initially expressed outrage at being shunned from the team. However, following Matteo Arnaldi and Jannik Sinner’s victories over Alexei Popyrin and Alex de Minaur, respectively, in the final, the veteran had only good things to say about his fellow Italians.

“Go Italy ALL THE WAY. Bravo,” he wrote on his Instagram story.

Flavia Pennetta celebrated the historic win on social media as well.

“Congratulations guys,” she wrote.

Fognini and Pennetta on Instagram