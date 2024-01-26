“Good to know women don’t matter to GOP” - Martina Navratilova slams Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz for sexist remarks against female voters

Martina Navratilova recently criticized Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz for his controversial remarks about the Republican Party not needing women voters.

Navratilova, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, came out as a lesbian in 1981 and has since campaigned for various causes, such as animal welfare, environmentalism, and gay rights.

Gaetz, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and a leading figure in the far-right faction of the GOP spoke on Newsmax on Wednesday (January 24). He is currently facing a federal investigation for the alleged sex trafficking of a minor and other misconduct (via CBS News).

Gaetz discussed Trump’s overwhelming victory in the Iowa caucuses last week. He claimed that Trump’s appeal to blue-collar workers and minorities was a sign of the 'realignment' of the Republican Party and that women voters were not essential for the party’s success.

"This is the blue-collar realignment of the Republican Party and what I can tell you is for every Karen we lose, there’s a Julio and a Jamal ready to sign up for the MAGA movement," Gaetz said. "And that bodes well for our ability to be more diverse and to be more durable as we head into not only the rest of the primary contests but also the general election."

The term 'Karen' is a slang referring to a white woman seen as entitled, demanding, or racist. Gaetz also employed stereotypical labels for Latino and Black men, suggesting they would supplant women as the main supporters of the Republican Party.

A short clip of the interview was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, January 25.

"Brilliant strategy, fellas. Please do keep going with that," the user wrote sarcastically.

Watch the full video here:

Navratilova, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and 59 Majors in total, quoted the user's tweet and responded.

"Good to know women don’t matter to #gop but then we knew that," Martina Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova slams former President Donald Trump for allegedly pocketing millions from foreign governments

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently condemned the revelation that former President Donald Trump allegedly accepted millions from foreign governments during his time in office, potentially violating the US Constitution's emoluments clause.

This clause prohibits federal officeholders from receiving gifts, payments, or other valuables from foreign states without Congress's consent. According to a House Oversight Committee report, Trump's businesses reportedly received at least $7.8 million from foreign governments such as China and Saudi Arabia.

The report suggests the actual amount could be higher, citing difficulties in obtaining complete information due to interference by Trump's lawyers and the Republican majority in the House (via The New Republic).

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the article and wrote:

"We know Trump took $5 million from the Chinese government while in office. This is insanity, a basic violation of the oldest anti-corruption law in our country, the emoluments clause, and blatantly disloyal and corrupt."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion quoted the post and mockingly remarked on the hypocrisy that let Trump escape the consequences.

"They are supposed to return all presents that are worth something like a 100, but 5 million - no problem!!!" Martina Navratilova wrote.