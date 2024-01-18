Martina Navratilova recently expressed her outrage over revelations that former US President Donald Trump allegedly pocketed millions of dollars from foreign governments while in office. This reported act is in violation of the US Constitution’s emoluments clause.

The emoluments clause, also known as the foreign emoluments clause, prohibits federal officeholders from receiving any gift, payment, or other thing of value from a foreign state or its rulers or representatives, without the consent of Congress. The clause was designed to prevent foreign influence and corruption in the US government.

According to a report by the House Oversight Committee, Trump’s various business ventures allegedly received at least $7.8 million in payments from foreign governments during his presidential term. This included more than $5.5 million from China and more than $615,000 from Saudi Arabia.

The report also stated that the actual amount of foreign money received by Trump could be much higher. The committee was unable to obtain complete information from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, due to interference by Trump’s lawyers and the Republican majority in the House (via The New Republic).

"We know Trump took $5 million from the Chinese government while in office. This is insanity, basic violation of the oldest anticorruption law in our country, the emoluments clause, and blatantly disloyal and corrupt."

Navratilova, who is known for her outspoken views on social and political issues, quoted the tweet and sarcastically commented on the double standards that allowed him to get away with it.

"They are supposed to return all presents that are worth something like a 100, but 5 million - no problem!!!" Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova warns about the dangers of Donald Trump's second presidential term

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently expressed concern that Donald Trump's potential return to the presidency would be detrimental to the well-being of women and non-white individuals.

Navratilova voiced her disapproval on social media in response to a user's tweet about a woman in Texas facing challenges in accessing timely abortion care. The user suggested that pregnant women could face broader risks if Trump were to be re-elected in 2024.

"If Trump wins the 2024 election, every pregnant woman in America -- red state, blue state, purple state, wherever -- will be at risk, just as Kate Cox was in Texas. Abstaining from the election or wasting your vote on a 3rd party says you don't give a damn about women like Kate," the tweet read.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion responded to the tweet by saying that Trump’s second presidency would be a disaster for women and non-white people.

"It will be war on all women and all non white people," Martina Navratilova wrote.