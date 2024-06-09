Andy Roddick called out the lack of replays in tennis during the 2024 French Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Alcaraz won 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to lift his third major title and first at the clay-court Major.

During the 5th set at 2-1, 15-40, Alcaraz's second serve was called out by the linesman but was subsequently overturned by the chair umpire. This was a crucial juncture in the match as Zverev would have secured a break back and the score would have been tied at 2-2.

This did not sit well with Roddick who put weight behind Zverev. He said that players are usually right about the calls. The American also added that there was no substitute for a real-time replay and called for machines to be used full-time.

"Players normally right. Shotspot showed Zverev saw mark correct way ……. Cant replace real life playing reps when reading marks correctly. Good riddance to these umpires trying. Bring in the machines full time," Andy Roddick wrote on X.

This comes after the former World No. 1 previously called out the chair umpire during Casper Ruud's encounter with Zverev in the semifinal. Roddick said that most umpires have not played much and hence have no credibility to tell the players how the ball traveled.

"An umpire explaining to a player how a ball travels and how to read a mark is always laughable to me. Most tour umpires have barely played. Can’t replace a lifetime of up close reps," he said.

Andy Roddick lashes out at French Open authorities for not having replays

Andy Roddick at the USOC Press Conference

Andy Roddick was left unimpressed with the lack of access to replays to players and umpires when the same is available to viewers at home. He agreed with a fan who said that it was pointless to have relays for TV viewers rather than players and umpires, who could have used it to make better decisions.

"Players and umpires should have access to the TV replays ? Why me, as someone who watches the match on TV, the network can show me the call was good or bad but the people on the ground don’t have access to it," a fan wrote.

Roddick replied:

"Yes. Agree fully."

Source- Andy Roddick's X handle

Another fan asked why the machine didn't overrule the umpire's incorrect call.

"Why didn’t machine, correct call over rule the incorrect umpire?"

Roddick replied that the French Open decided not to use the technology this year.

"Because they don’t use the technology on court till next year. Decision made by French Open. And a dumb one," Roddick replied.

Source- Andy Roddick's X handle

Roddick retired from tennis after the 2012 US Open, where he lost to Juan Martin del Potro in the fourth round.

