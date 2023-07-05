“Good student” - Ons Jabeur lauds Aryna Sabalenka for her stunning tweener shot at Wimbledon 2023

Aryna Sabalenka, the second seed at Wimbledon, impressed the crowd with a stunning tweener shot in her first-round match against Panna Udvardy on Tuesday (July 4).

Sabalenka, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year, had no trouble dispatching Udvardy in straight sets 6-3, 6-1.

Jabeur is one of Sabalenka’s closest friends on tour, and exchange tips on how to improve their games. The Tunisian, who is known for her variety and finesse on the court, also produced a tweener shot in her match, as well as some delicate drop shots and lobs.

Sabalenka posted a clip of her tweener shot on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

“Ons Jabeur, what do you think?” Sabalenka wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka on Instagram

Jabeur reshared the clip praising Sabalenka for her tweener skills with the caption:

“Good student 🤣❤.”

Ons Jabeur on Instagram

The match marked Sabalenka’s first appearance on Centre Court since 2021 when she reached the semifinals before losing to Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka missed last year’s Wimbledon due to a ban on Russians and Belarusians competing amid political tensions.

Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur are two of the most exciting players to watch on the women’s tour, and they have shown that they can entertain the crowds with their tweener shots as well as their tennis skills.

Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur cruise into the second round at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur in 2022 WTA Finals

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka made short work of Hungary’s Panna Udvardy with a powerful 6-3, 6-1 victory to reach the second round at a rainy Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Sabalenka, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open this year, fired eight aces and 27 winners to overwhelm the World number 82 in just over an hour. The 25-year-old will next face either Camila Giorgi of Italy or Russian-born Varvara Gracheva.

Meanwhile, last year's Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur made a solid start to her bid to capture a maiden Grand Slam title as the World No. 6 eased past unseeded Pole Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday to reach the second round.

Tunisia's Jabeur has struggled to build momentum during an injury-hit season. Her preparation for the grasscourt major was far from ideal with early losses in Berlin and Eastbourne, but the sixth seed showed her caliber against Frech.

The 28-year-old will next face either unseeded Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure or Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan.

Poll : 0 votes