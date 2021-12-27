Google reveals 2 million Australians used #BartyParty after Ashleigh Barty's Wimbledon triumph

Google recently revealed how Ashleigh Barty's triumph at Wimbledon 2021 sent waves of jubilation across Australia. About two million Aussies came together to use the hashtag '#BartyParty' on social media platforms to celebrate the 25-year-old's historic feat.

Barty's victory over Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the Wimbledon final was groundbreaking for multiple reasons. It marked a significant moment in international representation for Aboriginal people in Australia, given Barty's ancestral ties with the Ngarigo tribe of New South Wales.

"When Ngarigo woman Ashleigh Barty won her 1st Wimbledon title, #BartyParty took the nation by storm. From late night watch parties to fans in the stands, Aussies got together to celebrate," wrote the official Google Australia Twitter handle.

Barty's coronation at the All England Club marked the 50th anniversary of the last Australian woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish -- Evonne Goolagong Cawley. Barty, who shares her indigenous heritage with Cawley, paid tribute to her mentor's triumph by donning a customized dress from FILA.

The 'scallop dress' with flower cutouts on the side bore resemblance to the outfit Cawley wore when she won the Wimbledon Championship 50 years ago.

Ashleigh Barty's victory also came during the observance of 'NAIDOC Week' in Australia. National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week is an annual celebration to honor the culture and achievements of the Aboriginal population living in Australia.

Ashleigh Barty finishes year ranked No. 1 for the third time

Ashleigh Barty with her Year-End World No. 1 trophy in 2019

Ashleigh Barty's tour-leading five titles this year ensured her position as the year-end World No. 1 for the third year on the trot. The Aussie sits at the summit of the rankings with 7582 points -- well ahead of second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka by a margin of 1,202 points.

The Australian's consistent performances throughout the season also helped her complete 100 consecutive weeks as World No. 1. She is now the fifth player in history to complete a centurion of consecutive weeks at the top of the rankings, joining the likes of Serena Williams, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert.

Barty was recently crowned the 'Player of the Year' by the WTA.

