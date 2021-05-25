Goran Ivanisevic says "everything" separates Novak Djokovic from the rest, claims Serb has one flaw that nobody can rectify

During a recent interview, Goran Ivanisevic spoke at length about Novak Djokovic, explaining the qualities the Serb possessed that helped him stand out from his peers. Ivanisevic also revealed what he believed to be Djokovic's only major flaw - tardiness.

Goran Ivanisevic, a former Wimbledon champion, has served as Novak Djokovic's coach since 2019. Under Ivanisevic's watchful eye, Djokovic has won three Grand Slams, taking his overall tally to 18, just two short of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

During an interaction with Sport Klub, Goran Ivanisevic was asked to list the factors that set Novak Djokovic apart from the rest of the field. The 49-year-old claimed that Djokovic was unique and highlighted how the Balkan people possess certain elite qualities.

"It would take us three hours to talk about it (what separates him from everyone else)," Ivanisevic said. "Everything separates him, although I always believe that first our Balkan mentality is special, different, more resourceful, the best. I'm not just talking about Novak as a tennis player, but in general in all branches of sports and outside of sports. That is why the West is afraid of us, we are good."

Novak Djokovic

Ivanisevic went on to label Djokovic a "perfectionist" but admitted that working with the World No. 1 was a challenge.

"Novak is special, a genius, a perfectionist," Ivanisevic added. "I’m not saying it’s always easy with him, but it’s one big challenge,(with) trust (and) honor. He is a man who wants to be better and better every day, today was good, tomorrow is not and must be better, you are pushing forward, a lot can be learned from him. It's never boring."

Ivanisevic also revealed that Novak Djokovic has a major flaw; the 34-year-old is never punctual.

"There may be one thing (flaw), but no one can (rectify it)," said the Croat. "He quarrels with the clock. In my life, I don't think he (ever) came on time. He knows it, but he still doesn't (come on time). We all know that he will be late, everyone is used to it."

Novak Djokovic's tennis center has great energy: Goran Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic praised Novak Djokovic's tennis center

The Novak Tennis Center is Djokovic's state-of-the-art tennis academy which is currently hosting the 2021 Belgrade Open. During the interview, Ivanisevic heaped praise on the atmosphere and attractions in Belgrade, adding that the Novak Tennis Center has a "great energy".

"Unfortunately, because of this pandemic, a strange situation, I don't like to go out much, we are careful," Ivanisevic said. "Although, this club, tennis center has great energy. When the weather is nice, you can take a walk, and Belgrade is a top city, big, busy, there are a lot of beautiful places and dear people with whom I spent my childhood here and who I like to hear and see."