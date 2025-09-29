"Got called crazy trying to bargain" - Jack Sock, John Isner & Sam Querrey recall wild China Open memories ft. Michael Jordan

American former ATP stars Jack Sock, John Isner and Sam Querrey recently revisited some shopping memories from their playing days during the Asian swing. The ATP Tour's Asian swing takes place following the conclusion of the North American summer hardcourt swing at the US Open, and consists of prestigious tournaments such as the China Open in Beijing, the Japan Open in Tokyo and the Shanghai Masters.

Sock, Isner and Querrey, who co-host the Nothing Major podcast along with another former ATP star in Steve Johnson, candidly recalled their respective shopping experiences in Beijing. Sock, a former World No. 8, hilariously remembered bargaining with a shopkeeper to buy a fake Michael Jordan jersey.

"I remember getting like a jersey one time, like a fake Michael Jordan jersey for like four bucks. And I got called hospital crazy trying to bargain with the lady," Sock said. (from 13:48)

John Isner, another former No. 8, cast his mind back to how a tailor would visit players at their hotel in Beijing. Querrey subsequently remembered getting a fur coat made and excitedly brought it out to show it to the others.

"Do you guys remember in Beijing though, Sam, they would always have a tailor come to the hotel?," Isner asked.

"Dude I still have my fur coat. Do you want to see it?," Querrey replied.

John Isner picks Daniil Medvedev as player he is betting on to do well in this year's Asian swing

Daniil Medvedev during the 2025 China Open's player reception (Source: Getty)

Apart from revisiting their fond Beijing memories during the podcast episode, John Isner and the other American former ATP stars also talked tennis in terms of players they are expecting to do well in this year's Asian swing. Isner surprisingly named Daniil Medvedev as the player whose stock he would buy because of his belief in the Russian's ability to do well across the fast hard courts of Asia.

"I'm going Medvedev. I'm going to buy him. He likes the hard courts. He likes fast hard courts," John Isner said. (from 32:20).

The American's pick surprised compatriots Sock, Querrey and Johnson because of Medvedev's inconsistent performances in recent months. The Russian, a former No. 1 and the 2021 US Open men's singles champion, has mostly been a shadow of his former self this season. This has led to his ranking slipping to World No. 18.

However, at the 2025 China Open so far, Daniil Medvedev has been resurgent and has secured his place in the ATP 500 event's quarterfinals, where he will face Alexander Zverev.

