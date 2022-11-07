Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian was present at Raymond James Stadium when the LA Rams went up against American NFL legend Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Buccanneers won 16-13 on the night, with the 45-year-old making history, becoming the first quarterback to pass for 100,000 yards in the league.

In light of that, Ohanian uploaded a story on his Instagram account, hailing the NFL star for getting it done again "when it mattered most," especially without any timeouts.

With less than a minute left on the clock, the team from Tampa Bay were trailing by four points when Brady made a game-winning drive to keep their season alive. When the Buccaneers finally reached the goal line, he found a tight end for the game-winning touchdown.

"No timeouts? No problem. Tom Brady got it done again when it mattered most," Ohanian wrote in his Instagram story.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian supports Tom Brady

The 45-year-old surpassed Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for the most fourth-quarter comebacks in NFL history (43) in the process, adding another record to his ever-expanding resume.

"The things that really, really matter most are the time you're spending with people you care about" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Family and friends are the ones with whom Serena Williams' husband wants to spend his time

Spending time with one's loved ones matters the most, according to Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian. Ohanian claimed he would not have hired and relied on a financial consultant in an interview with Jade Scipioni from CNBC if he could go back in time and change his financial decisions.

CNBC @CNBC Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on his biggest financial mistake. (via @CNBCMakeIt Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian on his biggest financial mistake. (via @CNBCMakeIt) https://t.co/evwIMajCjX

Ohanian claimed to have learned the importance of making an effort to educate himself on investing. Before entrusting someone else, he suggests taking your time, utilizing resources online, and studying the situation. He further asserted that spending quality time with the people you care about is what counts most, saying:

"And then again, I would be remiss in my role as a "fun-ancial" adviser if I didn't also say, like at the end of the day, the it things that are mattering, the things that really, really matter most are the time, the quality time you're spending with people you care about."

Ohanian continued by adding that he wants to invest and spend as much money and time as possible into his relationships, noting:

"I know that may sound a little cheesy, but it is absolutely the truth. And family and friends, I mean, that's that's where I want to be spending and really investing my dollars and my time as much as possible," Ohanian said.

Poll : 0 votes