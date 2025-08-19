Iga Swiatek's US Open Mixed Doubles Championship partner, Casper Ruud, has shared his heartfelt thoughts while highlighting the former's endurance and determination. After winning the women's singles final at the Cincinnati Open, the Polish sensation played two more matches with Rudd and reached the semi-final of the doubles tournament.

Swiatek triumphed at the Cincinnati Open after defeating Jasmine Paolini with a final score of 7-5, 6-4. After the conclusion of the tournament, she boarded a private jet with men's singles champion, Carlos Alcaraz, and safely landed in New York.

Partnering up with Ruud, Swiatek defeated Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe in the round of 16 and then surpassed Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal round at the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship on Tuesday, August 19.

Subsequently, the pair have now reached the next round at the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship. After their second match, Ruud shared his thoughts, reflecting his appreciation for his partner, who played three matches in a 24-hour period.

“Everyone should show appreciation to Iga because she got to her hotel 12 hours ago, 2:30 am. Thank you so much Iga,” Casper Ruud said after their quarterfinal match.

Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek will both hope to continue their strong run of form going into the US Open. The final Grand Slam of the year is set to get underway on August 24.

Iga Swiatek reflects on her appreciation for his doubles partner Casper Ruud

Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud at the 2025 US Open - Mixed Doubles - Source: Getty

After their match at the US Open mixed doubles, Iga Swiatek highlighted the hectic schedule she has faced in recent weeks. But the World No.2 also expressed her excitement about playing with Casper Ruud at this revamped event.

"Honestly, the last two days have felt like one day, but I'm super happy to be here and playing with Casper [Ruud]. I’ve been thinking about it for the last few months and obviously I didn't have time to play many doubles matches to practice."

"But I know his game, we played against each other in the United Cup so I feel like I knew where I needed to be on the court next to Casper to complement each other. Hopefully we can play three more here."

Additionally, Swiatek mentioned that despite a few chances in doubles matches, she can understand Ruud's game from her experience.

