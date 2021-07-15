Grand Slam tennis is not a popularity contest, you can't not respect Novak Djokovic, who’s won every Slam at least twice: John McEnroe

John McEnroe believes a lot of unnecessary importance is being given to the aspect of popularity in tennis, especially to downplay Novak Djokovic's achievements.

Djokovic recently lifted his sixth Wimbledon title and his 20th Major overall to draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the top of the Grand Slam leaderboard.

Given how the Serb has claimed several other important records, including most weeks as World No. 1 and joint-most Masters 1000 titles, many believe he has shot ahead of Federer and Nadal in the GOAT race.

Despite his success on the court, Djokovic does not enjoy as much support as his two biggest rivals. This can be attributed to the fact that the World No. 1 burst on to the scene much later than Federer and Nadal, as well as controversies such as the Adria Tour and US Open default.

Djokovic has himself often spoken about the lack of support he receives during matches. John McEnroe, while speaking on BBC ahead of last week's Wimbledon final, pointed out Slams are not won on the back of popularity but through determination and talent, which Djokovic has in abundance.

“Grand Slam tennis is not a popularity contest," McEnroe said. "Being that guy everyone loves, the one everyone wants to win, does not get you the ‘W’. And that’s what it’s all about."

“That comes from supreme talent, multiplied by hard work, times infinity," he added. "Hard work on every little thing – game, body, diet, mind. The complete package. It’s not a popularity contest."

McEnroe pointed out that even though spectators might often have a negative perception of a player, to begin with, they will always hold them in high regard for being a great champion.

In that context, McEnroe believes Djokovic deserves every ounce of respect for his consistency and hunger to keep winning. According to the 62-year-old, it is wrong not to hold Djokovic in high regard, considering his achievements in the toughest era of men's tennis.

“They might think you’re cold, clinical, boring," said the American. "Hey, they might think you’re a brat. It doesn’t mean a thing. Because what they will give you every time you step onto court – is respect."

"Respect (to Novak Djokovic) for always being there, for consistency. For ferociously, relentlessly pushing for victory. You can’t not respect a guy with 19 (now 20) Majors, who’s won every Slam at least twice. You can’t not respect a guy who’s lifted this thing (Wimbledon) five (now six) times, who’s done it in the greatest era of men’s tennis ever. Period. This is not a popularity contest."

"In time they might even come to like you" - John McEnroe on Novak Djokovic's popularity

Novak Djokovic, with his Wimbledon title

John McEnroe stressed how athletes are remembered for their achievements and not for the number of people who rooted for them. In that regard, the seven-time Slam champion suggested that people might one day come around to liking Novak Djokovic.

“When your time is up, are you judged by the amount of followers you have? Are you judged by how many fans have your shirts and scream your name? You’re judged by what you’ve done in the game," said McEnroe. "And you know what, in time – they might even come to like you.”

