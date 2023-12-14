"Grateful" - Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina react to WTA Awards win

Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula, and Elina Svitolina were among the 2023 WTA Awards winners announced by the association on Monday, December 11.

The WTA bestowed the honor to outstanding performers with the announcement of individual award winners through their official website. The awards acknowledge players, tournaments, and coaches for their contributions to the tour.

Ons Jabeur received the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award & Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award. She is the second player to receive both awards in the same year after Kim Clijsters. The Tunisian took to Instagram to share her sentiments with tennis fans.

"Grateful," Jabeur wrote on Instagram for her WTA Award win.

Elina Svitolina won the Comeback Player of the Year award for her spectacular season run after being away, for a year, on a maternity break in 2022. She won the Internationaux de Strasbourg and had a quarterfinal run at the French Open followed by a semifinal run at Wimbledon. Despite being unranked at one point, she finished her year as World No. 25.

The Ukranian took to Instagram to post a short clip of herself waving and blowing kisses to the crowd to express her gratitude for the honor.

Jessica Pegula celebrated her Jerry Diamond ACES Award win by sharing the WTA's Instagram post, on her story, with emojis.

The WTA will next be announcing Tournaments of the Year awards.

A brief look at Ons Jabeur's 2023 season

Ons Jabeur made a strong run in her 2023 season. While a Grand Slam title continues to elude the Tunisian, she added two titles to her name this year.

Jabeur made an early exit at the Australian Open after a straight-set loss to Marketa Vondrosova in the second round. She picked up her game and clinched her first title of the season at the Charleston Open. She defeated Belinda Bencic in the finals of the tournament.

The 29-year-old made a quarterfinal run at the French Open, cut short by Beatriz Haddad Maia. Jabeur's best came at Wimbledon where she reached the finals for the second consecutive time. However, reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrosova ended Jabeur's hopes in straight sets. In her on-court interview, a teary-eyed Jabeur called it "the most painful" loss of her career.

Jabeur bounced back and later won the Ningbo title. She earned a spot at the prestigious WTA Finals and closed her season as World No. 6.