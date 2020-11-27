Gilles Simon recently talked about the obsession with Roger Federer in France, while also airing a word of caution to those wishing to emulate the Swiss legend's style of play. The Frenchman was speaking in an interview to promote his newly-penned book - ‘The Sport that Makes You Crazy’.

In his book, Simon opines that Roger Federer is not as perfect as deemed to be by a vast majority of the world. The Frenchman also believes that the Swiss legend should not be a focal point for tennis despite all his achievements in the sport.

While speaking to 24heures.ch, Gilles Simon provided a bit more insight into one of the chapters of his book that deals solely with the Swiss great - ‘The Federer Myth’. The 35-year-old bluntly declared that attempting to imitate Roger Federer's style of play is unhealthy.

“It's great to be inspired by Federer like many other players or approaches,” Simon said. “But wanting to copy him is dangerous."

Simon reckons that trying to ape Federer can be counterproductive, as the people doing that tend to ignore their own strengths and weaknesses.

"The nuance is capital because the player who copies does not seek to get better; he wants to do exactly the same thing for the same result, without understanding,” Simon added.

Gilles Simon thinks that France is obsessed with Roger Federer.

Gilles Simon then cited the example of his country - France - where he thinks the obsession with Roger Federer is too high. He pointed out that the Swiss’ mesmerizing style of play not only makes coaches swear by his methods, but also hampers other approaches to the game.

The Frenchman, however, made it clear once again that he does not blame the Swiss for all the influence he wields.

“If Roger arrives very early in the book, it is because he validated - and this is not his fault - this training framework pushed to ideology,” Simon explained. “It's so strong that in France we would like him to be French. Let's be clear, Roger remains and will remain the absolute reference in the eyes of the public for his elegance and ease."

I am not sure we understand how exceptional Roger Federer is: Gilles Simon

Roger Federer strikes a backhand

Gilles Simon thinks Roger Federer is not the best player to emulate while trying to learn the game, because his style is heavily tailored to his own unique skills.

“In terms of training, he (Federer) is a counterexample,” Simon said.

The Frenchman explained that Federer’s propensity to attack in pressure situations can't work for a majority of players, who would be better off being more conservative.

“In times of high tension he will become ultra-offensive,” Simon continued. “Normally, under tension, a majority of players will do things that are simple, reassuring, less brilliant but effective. Conversely, a minority will take ill-considered risks to give themselves the right to fail."

For Simon, Federer is an ‘exceptional’ talent who always manages to find creative solutions to high-risk situations. And that, according to the Frenchman, is not everyone's cup of tea.

"However Roger, he tries things, becomes creative in moments of great tension, but without this impetus being never inconsiderate. I see it as proof that risk and creativity reassure him. And I'm not sure we understand how exceptional Roger Federer is," he added.