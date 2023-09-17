"Great memories" - Nick Kyrgios and girlfriend Costeen Hatzi cherish victory embrace at the Australian Open 2022

Nick Kyrgios recently posted a throwback picture of him embracing his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after winning the men’s doubles title at the Australian Open in January 2022.

Kyrgios has been dating Hatzi since December 2021. The couple met online when Kyrgios bought a mirror from Hatzi’s social media account. They moved in together in Sydney in 2022 and have been inseparable ever since.

Kyrgios shared a throwback picture on Instagram on Saturday, September 16, showing him lifting Hatzi in his arms after victory. He captioned the picture with a speak-no-evil monkey emoji.

"🙊"

Hatzi replied to Kyrgios’ Instagram post with a message:

"Great memories, I love you."

Costeen Hatzi on Instagram

Kyrgios made headlines in January 2022 when he teamed up with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis to win the Australian Open men’s doubles title. They defeated Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell in straight sets in the first all-Australian Grand Slam doubles final since 1980.

Kyrgios has been sidelined for most of the 2023 season due to knee and wrist injuries. The Aussie recently made a comeback at the Boss Open in Stuttgart, Germany, where he suffered a first round loss against Chinese Wu Yibing in straight sets. It was his only singles appearance of the year.

Hatzi has been a constant source of support and inspiration for Kyrgios, who has struggled with injuries and mental health issues in the past. She has accompanied him to many of his tournaments around the world.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient" - Nick Kyrgios on comeback update

Nick Kyrgios at 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Nick Kyrgios recently shared an update on his social media regarding his ongoing rehabilitation following recent injuries.

The Australian athlete penned a thoughtful and extended caption asking his supporters for their patience during his recovery process.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient. Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back," he wrote.

The 28-year-old also revealed he was content with his personal life right now, and vowed to his fans that he would emulate his 2022 season when he comes back to the game after a long break.

"Everything off-court is doing great lam eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again," he added.

Nick Kyrgios is currently ranked World no. 469 in the ATP singles rankings, with a career-high ranking of 13 in October 2016.