"Great story" - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian hails Maria Sanchez's journey from humble beginnings to becoming NWSL’s highest-paid player

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently spread the word about Maria Sanchez, a soccer player who rose from humble beginnings to become the highest-paid player in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Soccer is the most popular sport in the world but also one of the most expensive. In the United States, playing soccer at a competitive level requires joining a club team, which can cost thousands of dollars a year in fees, travel, and equipment.

Sanchez learned to play soccer with the boys in her neighborhood. She played for her high school team, where she became a standout player, scoring 188 goals in four seasons. She then earned a scholarship to play for Santa Clara University.

The 27-year-old went on to represent Mexico at the international level, playing for the U-20 and senior teams. She made her professional debut in 2019, playing for Chicago Red Stars.

In December 2023, the Houston Dash announced a three-year extension to Sanchez's contract, making her the highest-paid player in the league, with an annual salary of $500,000.

Sanchez’s story caught the attention of Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Angel City FC and the husband of tennis legend Serena Williams. Ohanian is an avid supporter of women’s sports and a vocal advocate for gender equality and diversity. He shared a Wall Street Journal article about Sanchez on his Instagram story on Friday, January 5.

"Such a great story," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on Instagram

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian blames business incompetence as the main barrier to investing in women’s sports

Serena Williams' husband at the Women's Sports Foundation's Women In Sports Gala

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian talked to Bloomberg Quicktake in May last year about why women’s sports are underfunded. He blamed low expectations for women’s sports as the main factor.

Ohanian added that bad business choices, as well as racism and sexism, contribute to the low investment in female sports.

"I mean it’s the curse of low expectations," Ohanian said. "When we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in the last, call it 50 years, it will not just be a legacy of sexism and racism, which it is. It'll be a legacy of gross business incompetence."

Ohanian also stated that having a global fan base faithful to women’s sports is the key to building a brand. He emphasized the need to enhance the standard of brand collaborations.

"You build a rabid, dogged fan base all over the world. You continue to raise the bar on brand partnerships. You continue to demonstrate the value," Ohanian said.

"Women's sports fans are such amazing supporters because they’ll buy into the brands that are partnered with the clubs. Right? I mean there’s real value there," he added.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas