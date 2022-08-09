"Greatest Athlete to ever walk this planet, there will never be another"- Tennis world & fans react to Serena Williams' imminent retirement

After a career that has witnessed her win 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Serena Williams has hinted that she will retire from tennis. To end her career on a strong note, she will ideally retire after the 2022 US Open, where she will be vying for her 24th Grand Slam title.

The 40-year-old revealed her plans to end her career and shared the news with the world in a recent interview with Vogue, for which she will be featured on the cover of the September issue.

Tennis fans and players alike have expressed their opinions in response to this news on social media, with the majority of them praising the American for her decision to quit after two decades of uncountable achievements.

Former tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki remarked that she is so proud of Serena Williams for making such a bold decision.

"I love you and so proud of you," Wozniacki said.

American singer Ciara felt that Williams has inspired everyone along the way and said that she is incredibly proud of her. She commented:

"So proud of you Rena! You've inspired us all on your great journey through tennis and being a mom! We're all so proud of you!"

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was described as an "icon" and a "legend" by Gabriella Karefa Johnson, who is the fashion editor for Vogue magazine.

"The greatest the ever was. An icon, a legend, a fashion killa, THEE moment. Serena 4 ever!"

Here are some more reactions from fans on Twitter:

uandme4life @uandme4life Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl Greatest Athlete to ever walk this planet… There will never be another. twitter.com/FOS/status/155… Greatest Athlete to ever walk this planet… There will never be another. twitter.com/FOS/status/155…

Alexi Giannoulias @Giannoulias twitter.com/fos/status/155… Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl The most dominant athlete over the last quarter century. Bravo @serenawilliams on a legendary career. You are an inspiration. The most dominant athlete over the last quarter century. Bravo @serenawilliams on a legendary career. You are an inspiration. 🎾 🎾 twitter.com/fos/status/155…

Andrew ❤️ Wendy's @KawhiMeABurner Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl One of the greatest athletes we'll ever see twitter.com/FOS/status/155… One of the greatest athletes we'll ever see twitter.com/FOS/status/155…

Rifi @Rifrif9510 🏻 🏻 twitter.com/fos/status/155… Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl A legend and an inspiration to all the women out there A legend and an inspiration to all the women out there 🙌🏻🙌🏻 twitter.com/fos/status/155…

babygirl in the challey @Quemini twitter.com/fos/status/155… Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl I could probably write a whole Medium post on how much Serena Williams means to me. As a woman, as a Black woman, as a dark-skinned Black woman. Thinking about her retirement from tennis makes me tear up in a bittersweet way…but it’s mostly sweet. She is forever the GOAT. I could probably write a whole Medium post on how much Serena Williams means to me. As a woman, as a Black woman, as a dark-skinned Black woman. Thinking about her retirement from tennis makes me tear up in a bittersweet way…but it’s mostly sweet. She is forever the GOAT. 🐐 twitter.com/fos/status/155…

Jay Tucker @datashogun 🏾 🏾 twitter.com/fos/status/155… Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl My favorite athlete. Winning titles while carrying another human in her body. I can’t wait to see what she does next!! My favorite athlete. Winning titles while carrying another human in her body. I can’t wait to see what she does next!! 🙏🏾❤️👊🏾 twitter.com/fos/status/155…

Sonja @sonjacfc_ twitter.com/FOS/status/155… Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl She's retiring as one of the biggest Legends not only in tennis but also across all sports, thank you for everything Serena She's retiring as one of the biggest Legends not only in tennis but also across all sports, thank you for everything Serena 🎾🌟 twitter.com/FOS/status/155…

🌬The Coldest Cat @IceBerg__Slimmm twitter.com/fos/status/155… Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl The Goat is hanging up her racket The Goat is hanging up her racket 😭 twitter.com/fos/status/155… https://t.co/uFdKuw4K0b

Larry Legend @larryislegend Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl It’s time. She’s the greatest female athlete of all time. IMO. Salute an amazing career!! twitter.com/fos/status/155… It’s time. She’s the greatest female athlete of all time. IMO. Salute an amazing career!! twitter.com/fos/status/155…

Trigga Trey @hoodieskeenasz Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl LEGEND. Has a case for being the greatest athlete. Not just the greatest womens athlete. Enjoy retirement twitter.com/fos/status/155… LEGEND. Has a case for being the greatest athlete. Not just the greatest womens athlete. Enjoy retirement twitter.com/fos/status/155…

Zeus @Zeus_NYC #Serena twitter.com/fos/status/155… Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl The greatest to ever do it. Congrats on an incredible career. The greatest to ever do it. Congrats on an incredible career. 🐐 #Serena twitter.com/fos/status/155…

Impractical Troller 😈😂 @_SKYLITO Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl Great for her! She’s literally dominated her sport in ways no other athlete and/or male has done. I hope she wins the damn thing twitter.com/fos/status/155… Great for her! She’s literally dominated her sport in ways no other athlete and/or male has done. I hope she wins the damn thing twitter.com/fos/status/155…

George Smith @gsmith8907

I knew about the Williams sisters in elementary school but not really starting to follow any tennis til I started playing in high school. She was always someone you wouldn't bet against. This queen has forever made an impact on the sport. twitter.com/FOS/status/155… Front Office Sports @FOS



73 Singles Titles

23 Grand Slam Singles titles

14 Grand Slam Doubles titles

4 Olympic Gold Medals

$94M in prize money



A legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.73 Singles Titles23 Grand Slam Singles titles14 Grand Slam Doubles titles4 Olympic Gold Medals$94M in prize moneyA legend Serena Williams has just announced plans to retire after the U.S. Open.➖ 73 Singles Titles➖ 23 Grand Slam Singles titles➖ 14 Grand Slam Doubles titles➖ 4 Olympic Gold Medals➖ $94M in prize moneyA legend 🐐 https://t.co/rt6a6RaqFl It's all coming to an endI knew about the Williams sisters in elementary school but not really starting to follow any tennis til I started playing in high school. She was always someone you wouldn't bet against. This queenhas forever made an impact on the sport. It's all coming to an end 😭I knew about the Williams sisters in elementary school but not really starting to follow any tennis til I started playing in high school. She was always someone you wouldn't bet against. This queen 👑 has forever made an impact on the sport. ♥️♥️♥️ twitter.com/FOS/status/155…

Serena Williams gets her first singles win in over a year

National Bank Open Toronto - Day 3

After being on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury for over a year, Serena Williams made a comeback at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The 40-year-old warmed up by playing doubles with Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne prior to the start of the competition.

However, she failed to make it past the first round at the grasscourt Major. The seven-time Wimbledon champion had her run cut short by World No. 112 Harmony Tan in a tense battle, with Tan winning 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(10-7).

Despite a dismal Wimbledon exit, the American returned to action at the 2022 Canadian Open. On Monday, she defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 in the first round to earn her first match win on the WTA tour since the 2021 French Open.

Express Sport @DExpress_Sport



express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1… Serena Williams edges past Nuria Parrizas Diaz at Canadian Open for first win in 430 days Serena Williams edges past Nuria Parrizas Diaz at Canadian Open for first win in 430 daysexpress.co.uk/sport/tennis/1…

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan