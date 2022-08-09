"Greatest Athlete to ever walk this planet, there will never be another"- Tennis world & fans react to Serena Williams' imminent retirement

After a career that has witnessed her win 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Serena Williams has hinted that she will retire from tennis. To end her career on a strong note, she will ideally retire after the 2022 US Open, where she will be vying for her 24th Grand Slam title.
The 40-year-old revealed her plans to end her career and shared the news with the world in a recent interview with Vogue, for which she will be featured on the cover of the September issue.
Tennis fans and players alike have expressed their opinions in response to this news on social media, with the majority of them praising the American for her decision to quit after two decades of uncountable achievements.
Former tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki remarked that she is so proud of Serena Williams for making such a bold decision.
"I love you and so proud of you," Wozniacki said.
American singer Ciara felt that Williams has inspired everyone along the way and said that she is incredibly proud of her. She commented:
"So proud of you Rena! You've inspired us all on your great journey through tennis and being a mom! We're all so proud of you!"
The 23-time Grand Slam champion was described as an "icon" and a "legend" by Gabriella Karefa Johnson, who is the fashion editor for Vogue magazine.
"The greatest the ever was. An icon, a legend, a fashion killa, THEE moment. Serena 4 ever!"
Here are some more reactions from fans on Twitter:
Serena Williams gets her first singles win in over a year
After being on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury for over a year, Serena Williams made a comeback at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The 40-year-old warmed up by playing doubles with Ons Jabeur at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne prior to the start of the competition.
However, she failed to make it past the first round at the grasscourt Major. The seven-time Wimbledon champion had her run cut short by World No. 112 Harmony Tan in a tense battle, with Tan winning 7-5, 1-6, 7-6(10-7).
Despite a dismal Wimbledon exit, the American returned to action at the 2022 Canadian Open. On Monday, she defeated Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 in the first round to earn her first match win on the WTA tour since the 2021 French Open.