"Greg Allensworth is always at the scene of crime" - Fans react to Reilly Opelka being controversially penalized for dropping F-bomb in Dallas Open

Fans have taken umbrage to Reilly Opelka being penalized by chair umpire Greg Allensworth for profanity at the 2025 Dallas Open. The moment occurred during the crucial deciding set when the American was serving for the match. Allensworth has been involved in some controversial moments in the past few months.

Opelka and Cameron Norrie had a highly competitive second-round match which ended in the home favorite's favor. However, the highlight was a heated moment between the American and the chair umpire. At 5-4, 30-30 in the third set, a heckler seemed to be causing trouble to the 27-year-old. He lashed out:

"You doing it on f*****g purpose or what? Go the fu** inside buddy."

However, this led to Opelka receiving a point penalty from Allensworth. He fought hard against the decision but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) expressed frustration with Allensworth's umpiring. One fan joked he was always at the center of controversial decisions. Last year during the North American hard court swing, he was involved in three controversial calls in two weeks, involving Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and others. Two of these ended up deciding the outcome of the match.

"Gregory Allensworth is always at the scene of a crime…"

Expand Tweet

"It’s Gregory Allensworth as the umpire so not surprised at all," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Insane move by the ump at this point in a match," a third wrote.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"Even if the call is correct by the letter of the law, the situation could have been avoided with better umpiring, and Allensworth has lost the benefit of the doubt. Crowd control is a responsibility of the umpire, and a player should never have to advocate for themself vs. a fan," one said.

"Greg Allensworth remains a disgrace to this sport. Awful umpire, definitely the type of kid in school that would tell the teacher you need to inform us about the homework that they forget about. F*cking clown," another wrote.

"100% agree with Opelka whenever you see Allensworth sitting in the chair you are in for a long day of horrible calls," yet another said.

Fortunately for Reilly Opelka, he didn't let the incident deter his focus and ended up clinching the match 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.

"Worst umpire on tour" - Reilly Opelka lashes out at Greg Allensworth following controversial Dallas Open win

Reilly Opelka - Source: Getty

While talking to the media post-match, Reilly Opelka lashed out at Greg Allensworth:

"Greg Allensworth was the worst ref in the institute like we were talking about in the locker room all the players. It's a coincidence like literally two days ago. Definitely, like the worst umpire on tour. He almost changed the outcome of that match just because he doesn't really know what he's doing."

Opelka will now focus on his quarterfinal match against defending champion Tommy Paul, the two the only surviving Americans in the Dallas Open draw after Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, and Michael Mmoh faced second-round exits.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback