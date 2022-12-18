Grigor Dimitrov adorns cover of Forbes Bulgaria's December 2022 issue

Grigor Dimitrov has made news by adorning the cover of Forbes Bulgaria's December 2022 edition.

The 31-year-old is the Eastern European nation's most famous tennis player, winning over 350 singles matches and eight titles. Dimitrov is one of the few players on tour with a single-handed backhand and thrives in an era of powerful double-handers.

This is the second time Dimitrov has graced the Forbes Bulgaria cover after first doing so a decade ago. At the end of October this year, the 31-year-old had an extensive interaction with Forbes Bulgaria editor-in-chief Veselin Dimitrov, where he discussed a wide range of topics.

They ranged from "the challenges he is going through, his love for Bulgaria and the expectations that his fans have for him - but also those that he sets for himself," as quoted by Forbes Bulgaria.

The former Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open semifinalist is coming off a decent 2022 season, going 26-22 and finishing in the top 30. Dimitrov reached the semifinals at the Melbourne Summer Set, Monte Carlo and Vienna and also made the last eight at Indian Wells.

"What I want is still to improve" - Grigor Dimitrov on his plans for 2023 season

Grigor Dimitrov has big plans for 2023.

Grigor Dimitrov has been on tour for more than a decade, ascending to a career-high World No. 3 after winning the 2017 ATP Finals.

Although injuries and poor form have meant that success on the court for the Bulgarian has been sporadic at best, Dimitrov has big plans for the new season. Having replaced his coach Dante Bottini in September, Dimitrov is looking ahead to trying "some new things" next season, saying on the ATP Tennis Radio podcast:

"What I want is still to improve. I’ve done 13 seasons, so I think I know the ins and outs pretty good, but always like to re-assess and think what is our goal this time and maybe even try some new things."

Having triumphed at the ATP 250, 500, Masters 1000 and ATP Finals, Dimitrov will hope to make a breakthrough at the Grand Slams. He failed to make the last four at any of the Majors this year, something he will definitely look to improve on.

The Bulgarian hasn't reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal since the 2021 Australian Open. His last of three Major semifinals came at the 2019 US Open, where he beat a certain Roger Federer from two sets to one down in the last eight.

