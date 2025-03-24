Tennis fans reacted to Grigor Dimitrov talking about his ex-girlfriend Maria Sharapova during a conversation with fans at the 2025 Miami Open. Dimitrov and Sharapova began dating in late 2012 and they confirmed their relationship in 2013 before separating in July 2015.

Recently, for a promotional video, the official social media handle of the Miami Open shared a video of various players from the WTA Tour and ATP Tour where they were seen engaging with fans while riding a cable car. Among them was Dimitrov, who fielded questions from two female fans.

One of the fans asked who would Grigor Dimitrov like to marry the Tour. In response, the Bulgarian playfully responded that he wasn't quite ready for marriage yet, but he did ask the fans for suggestions on who he could take on a dinner date with him.

"If you can marry anyone on the Tour, who would it be?" a fan asked.

"Marry? Putting me on the spot here. I'm not ready for marriage (laughs). Who do you think will be a good fit for me to go to dinner with? Let's see that," Dimitrov answered.

One of the fans suggested Maria Sharapova, citing her as her favorite player. Dimitrov answered that Sharapova was his "ex-girlfriend" and since their separation they have remained on "excellent terms."

"My favorite tennis player is Maria Sharapova. So maybe..." the fan stated.

"She was my ex-girlfriend. It's all good, we're on excellent terms," Dimitrov said.

The 33-year-old athlete also commended the fan's choice, stating that picking Maria Sharapova was a "great choice ."

"So that was a good pick, honestly?" the fan asked.

"It's a great pick. Great pick," Dimitrov answered.

Tennis fans were delighted by the playful banter between Grigor Dimitrov and the fans, particularly enjoying the mention of Maria Sharapova. They took to social media to express their amusement and also shared their thoughts on the exchange.

One fan admitted that the interaction had them laughing hard.

"This killed me, i laughed so hard," a fan posted.

While another fan stated that Grigor Dimitrov laughing after hearing Maria Sharapova's name was "everything."

"She was my ex-girlfriend 😭 😭 😭 😭 😭 ," a fan wrote.

"His smug/laugh was EVERYTHING 😅 😂 😂 ," a fan posted.

"LMAO," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Lmfaoooo those ladies did not let Grigor BREATHE," a fan posted.

"The giggle that Grigor lets put when she says Sharapova," a fan wrote.

""He fumbled so bad 😭 😭 ," a fan posted.

Grigor Dimitrov has reached the fourth round at the 2025 Miami Open

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2025 Miami Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Grigor Dimitrov has advanced to the fourth round at the 2025 Miami Open. His best result at the tournament came last year, in 2024, when he finished as the runner-up, missing out on claiming the title after losing to Jannik Sinner in the final.

This year, Dimitrov is seeded 14th at the ATP Masters 1000 hard court event in Florida and he kicked off his campaign in the second round following a first-round bye.

The former World No.3 defeated wild card Federico Cina 6-1, 6-4 in his opening match and most recently overcame 22nd seed Karen Khachanov 6(3)-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the third round to advance to the fourth round where he will face 31st seed Brandon Nakashima.

Grigor Dimitrov and Nakashima have faced each other twice on the ATP Tour, with each player claiming a victory. Their most recent encounter took place in the second round of the 2022 US Open, where the American emerged victorious with a score of 7-6(5), 7-5, 6-3.

The winner of the match between Dimitrov and Nakashima will advance to face either fifth seed Casper Ruud or 23rd seed Francisco Cerundolo in the quarterfinals.

