Grigor Dimitrov was recently spotted with French tennis star Alize Lim after a night out in Monaco.

A few days ago, Dimitrov faced a third-round exit from the Monte-Carlo Masters. He lost to Denmark's Holger Rune in a high-intensity battle after getting past the likes of Valentin Vacherot and Miomir Kecmanovic in the first two rounds.

Dimitrov failed to dent Rune's defense enough as he converted only three out of the ten break points that he created and ended up losing 6-7(9), 6-3, 6-7(2) after a three-hour-30-minute-long grind.

The part-time Monaco resident has been in prime form since the turn of the year. He kicked off the 2024 season with a title-winning performance at the Brisbane International in January and has played two more finals at Open 13 and Miami Open.

Notably, Grigor Dimitrov has grabbed the attention of tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) after a video clip of him picking up Alize Lim from a party in Monaco in a bronze Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster emerged recently.

Expand Tweet

One fan took a sly dig at the Bulgarian for driving the high-end machine even though he hasn't yet lifted a Grand Slam trophy.

"He hasn't won one Grand Slam or made a final and drives round [around] Monaco like he's [Novak] Djokovic," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan, however, likened the World No. 10 to the fictional character James Bond, writing:

"He looks like James Bond in that spiffy car with that sexy lady!"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"Nice car, damn," a fan tweeted.

"That's a nice car Mr. Monaco," another fan said.

"He's what k*rgios thinks he is," a fan commented.

"There goes his winning streak," a fan remarked.

Beard and Cars: Grigor Dimitrov shares the secret to his lifestyle with Hubert Hurkacz

Grigor Dimitrov

During a fun session with the ATP Tour, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz teased Grigor Dimitrov by seeking advice to improve his lifestyle. Hurkacz said:

"Grigor, I've a question for you. How is it to be you and like how to achieve that level of life?"

In response, Dimitrov lauded Hurkacz for following his word on keeping a beard to begin with.

"I'm very proud of you for keeping that beard because that was something I told you to keep the beard a little bit," Dimitrov said.

He then encouraged the Pole to work on his car collection and join the Bulgarian in his off-court adventures.

"Second, cars, very important part. The third part, you've got to come out with me a little, here and there, and then we're going to achieve something. We can do some damage together," Grigor Dimitrov added.

Dimitrov and Hurkacz have played against each other five times and the former remains undefeated.

Poll : Is Grigor Dimitrov the most charming bloke on the ATP Tour? Yes No 134 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback