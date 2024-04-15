Grigor Dimitrov recently went for a car ride with fellow tennis player Alize Lim in Monaco - a place he calls home during his off days.

Dimitrov was in action at the recently concluded 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he suffered a third-round defeat to Holger Rune. As evidenced by his latest outing, the Bulgarian seems to have stayed back to spend some down time with his close ones.

Grigor Dimitrov was recently spotted in a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster, looking dapper in a suit-and-tie look as he took the wheel. He was accompanied by French tennis player Alize Lim who wore a chic black ensemble, paired with a beige coat. The pair chatted with a few friends before riding off.

Lim, a good friend and former training partner of Serena Williams, reportedly resides in Paris and has been in Monaco since the beginning of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The former World No. 135, who has worked as a presenter for Eurosport, interviewed several tennis players during the event, including Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Grigor Dimitrov on spending time in Monte Carlo, Monaco: "Time at home is golden, I don't get the chance to have weeks like that"

During his campaign at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, Grigor Dimitrov also opened up about his relaxing stay in Monaco amid his hectic tennis schedule.

"I think in the past eight days, I have slept over eight hours every single night," he told Tennis Channel’s Prakash Amritraj.

The former World No. 3, who has been a Monte Carlo resident for over 10 years, added that he has been cherishing the time spent with his mother Maria during his rather rare visit.

Dimitrov, who traveled with his then girlfriend Madalina Ghenea during the 2023 season, has enjoyed his family's company during his tournaments this year.

"Honestly, it's beautiful, I have my mum around and it feels at home. I've been here for over 10 years and everything is so familiar," Grigor Dimitrov said.

"That's all I care about when in the end I'm home, to make sure that it's very natural. The time at home is golden, I don't get the chance to have weeks like that," he added.

Dimitrov has scripted a successful 2024 season thus far. The 32-year-old won his first title since the 2017 ATP Finals at the 2024 Brisbane International. He featured in two other title clashes – the Open 13 and the Miami Open, but came up short in both.

Thanks to his on-court success recently, Grigor Dimitrov recently re-entered the ATP top-10 for the first time since November 2018. He presently occupies the tenth spot.

The veteran is expected to head to Madrid soon, for the upcoming Masters 1000 event (April 24- May 5), where he will hope to better his ranking.

