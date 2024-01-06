"The best thing in the world" - Grigor Dimitrov thanks family after making it into Brisbane International final

Grigor Dimitrov continued his superb run at the 2024 Brisbane International by qualifying for the final and thanked his family after achieving the feat.

Dimitrov is seeded No. 2 at the ATP 250 tournament and ousted Rafael Nadal-conqueror and local star Jordan Thompson in the semi-final on January 6. The Bulgarian saved all six match points on his serve and broke Thompson once in both sets to clinch his spot in the final contest, 6-3, 7-5.

Speaking after the match, Grigor Dimitrov gave a special shoutout to his family for being there for him. Grigor's father, Dimitar, coached him during his early years, and his mother, Maria, was a sports teacher and former volleyball player.

Dimitrov joked that his parents' athletic pedigree means there is more pressure on him not to lose. The World No. 14 added that he does not get to spend much time with his family due to his intense travel schedule, and having them alongside him is truly special for him.

"Absolutely. I think it adds little bit of extra pressure because I don't want to lose. I don't get the chance to spend much time together throughout the year. So, to be able to travel together, especially around the holidays, and you know it's the best thing in the world, family," Dimitrov said.

Grigor Dimitrov went on to thank his parents for helping him realize his dream. He also appreciated the crowd at the Pat Rafter Arena for cheering him on. The 32-year-old hopes to continue his excellent form and enjoy his final at the Brisbane International.

"Over the years, we haven't had much time to spend together, so I feel like I am trying to make up for the lost time. As I said moments like that, it feels that I make up for the lost time. Every moment spent with them whether it is on or off the court, it made me realize more and more what I want in life after tennis and at the moment I am living my dream and doing what I love. Being in the final, playing in front of you guys, so many positives. So, I want to enjoy every single moment, stay in the moment, whether I win or lose I will keep on going. Tomorrow I get to play another match so I am very thankful," Dimitrov concluded.

Grigor Dimitrov to face Holger Rune in the final of Brisbane International 2024

Grigor Dimitrov will lock horns with No. 1 seed Holger Rune in the title contest at the 2024 Brisbane International on January 7. Rune defeated Roman Safiullin 6-4, 7-6(0) in the other semi-final to enter the final on his tournament debut.

Meanwhile, Grigor Dimitrov picked up impressive wins en route to the final. He bettered Andy Murray, Daniel Altmaier, Rinky Hijikata, and Jordan Thompson, dropping only one set so far.

Dimitrov and Rune have faced each other on the ATP Tour twice, with their head-to-head record tied at 1-1. Both the matches came last year. The Dane won the round of 16 match at the Wimbledon Championships. The Bulgarian avenged his loss in the round of 16 of the China Open.