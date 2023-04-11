Grigor Dimitrov produced an impressive performance in the Round of 64 of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on April 11, 2023. He defeated American player Ben Shelton with a score of 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted for 2 hours and 11 minutes.

After the match, Grigor Dimitrov spoke about his tactics, playing on clay, and his coaching team. He also offered some advice to Ben Shelton after the match about playing on clay, suggesting that he needed to be patient and take his time.

Dimitrov explained in his post-match interview that he was putting a lot of work and spin behind the ball to make Shelton uncomfortable. He did add, however, that he was impressed by Shelton's talent and shot-making ability on the court.

"I kept on putting like a lot of work, a lot of spin behind the ball," the Bulgarian said. "I was trying to make him uncomfortable, returning a lot of balls. So, on clay, you need to be a little bit patient and I just had chat with him a little bit about, it's like I never have so many rallies with my serve and I was like trust me buddy, take your time on the clay. There is a lot of talent in him for sure!"

Grigor Dimitrov was also asked about having two coaches, his former coach Daniel Vallverdu and current coach Jamie Delgado, both present at the tournament. Dimitrov, who will turn 32 this year, said that it's essential for each coach to give their opinion on what can be improved, and that he was happy with their contribution.

"I have so much experience already it's like it's just very important for each one of them to give their opinion on what can get like tiny bit better," he said. "And that's why I'm trying to emphasize and trying to look at in my game, what can I do like a little bit better and I'm happy with it like honestly, like, at the moment, we're all finding a good balance".

Grigor Dimitrov will face Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 32 at Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Grigor Dimitrov and Jiri Lehecka

Grigor Dimitrov is set to face off against Jiri Lehecka in the Round of 32 at Monte-Carlo Masters 2023. The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 12, at the Monte-Carlo Country Club in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France.

Dimitrov, a former World No. 3, has faced Lehecka twice in the past. He won their first encounter, but Lehecka beat the Bulgarian in three sets late last season at the Stockholm Open to level the head-to-head 1-1.

Lehecka, currently ranked World No. 42, has had a more successful season so far, reaching the quarter-finals of the Australian Open back in January. He defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-1, 7-5 in his last match at the Monte Carlo Masters.

