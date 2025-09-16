  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez smitten by Bulgarian's romantic gesture

Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez smitten by Bulgarian's romantic gesture

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 16, 2025 04:42 GMT
The Red Sea Film Foundation
Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez smitten by Bulgarian's romantic gesture - Source: Getty

Grigor Dimitrov knows the interest of his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez very well. The Mexican actress and singer loves being around flowers and Dimitrov came up with a gesture to leave her delighted.

Ad

On Monday, Gonzalez shared snapshots of the Bulgarian tennis pro carrying bouquets. In one photo, Dimitrov is strolling outdoors in a casual white tee and red cap, holding an arrangement of purple, pink and yellow blooms. González captioned the post:

"Flowers. All. The. Time."
Eiza Gonzalez&#039;s Instagram story
Eiza Gonzalez's Instagram story

Another image shows the Bulgarian tennis star with a bouquet of pink lilies and amaranthus. Gonzalez reacted to it with a simple red heart emoji.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Eiza Gonzalez&#039;s Instagram story
Eiza Gonzalez's Instagram story

The rumors about their romance began when Eiza Gonzalez was seen at one of Grigor Dimitrov's matches during the Madrid Open in April. The next month, the couple arrived together at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s "Women in Cinema" gala during the Cannes Film Festival.

Ad

Eiza Gonzalez and Grigor Dimitrov went Instagram official with warm birthday post

Grigor Dimitrov turned 34 years old on 16th May. Eiza Gonzalez saw this as a perfect opportunity to launch their relationship while celebrating her boyfriend's special day.

She posted the photos of the couple from the evening. Dimitrov was in an all-black ensemble while Gonzalez was in a stunning brown colored gown with a touch of gold in it. In the caption, Gonzalez described Dimitrov's qualities that made her fall for him. She wrote:

Ad
"Happiest birthday to the man of my dreams. @grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest, most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️"
Ad
Ad

In July, Eiza Gonzalez expressed pride and admiration for Grigor Dimitrov after he was forced to retire in his fourth-round match against then-World No. 1 Jannik Sinner due to a right pectoral muscle injury. Dimitrov was leading the match, up by two sets and tied 2-2 in the third set.

Two days after the injury, Gonzalez captured Dimitrov running in the morning, while praising the tennis star for his dedication towards recovery. She wrote:

Ad
“2 days post injury. Nothing stops him. Hardest worker I know. The most disciplined @grigordimitrov.”

Eiza has continued to share glimpses of Grigor Dimitrov's recovery who opted not to participate in US Open because of the injury. It remains to be seen when the Bulgarian will return to the tour.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications