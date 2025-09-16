Grigor Dimitrov's actress girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez smitten by Bulgarian's romantic gesture

Grigor Dimitrov knows the interest of his girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez very well. The Mexican actress and singer loves being around flowers and Dimitrov came up with a gesture to leave her delighted.On Monday, Gonzalez shared snapshots of the Bulgarian tennis pro carrying bouquets. In one photo, Dimitrov is strolling outdoors in a casual white tee and red cap, holding an arrangement of purple, pink and yellow blooms. González captioned the post:&quot;Flowers. All. The. Time.&quot; Eiza Gonzalez's Instagram storyAnother image shows the Bulgarian tennis star with a bouquet of pink lilies and amaranthus. Gonzalez reacted to it with a simple red heart emoji.Eiza Gonzalez's Instagram storyThe rumors about their romance began when Eiza Gonzalez was seen at one of Grigor Dimitrov's matches during the Madrid Open in April. The next month, the couple arrived together at the Red Sea Film Foundation’s &quot;Women in Cinema&quot; gala during the Cannes Film Festival.Eiza Gonzalez and Grigor Dimitrov went Instagram official with warm birthday postGrigor Dimitrov turned 34 years old on 16th May. Eiza Gonzalez saw this as a perfect opportunity to launch their relationship while celebrating her boyfriend's special day.She posted the photos of the couple from the evening. Dimitrov was in an all-black ensemble while Gonzalez was in a stunning brown colored gown with a touch of gold in it. In the caption, Gonzalez described Dimitrov's qualities that made her fall for him. She wrote:&quot;Happiest birthday to the man of my dreams. @grigordimitrov you’re one of one. You truly are my absolutely favorite human, and I can’t believe I’ve been lucky enough to find you. You’ve restored so much in me I didn’t think was possible. To the kindest, most thoughtful and caring man. I admire every inch of the human you are and are becoming. I cannot wait to celebrate many many more. I love you G. ❤️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn July, Eiza Gonzalez expressed pride and admiration for Grigor Dimitrov after he was forced to retire in his fourth-round match against then-World No. 1 Jannik Sinner due to a right pectoral muscle injury. Dimitrov was leading the match, up by two sets and tied 2-2 in the third set.Two days after the injury, Gonzalez captured Dimitrov running in the morning, while praising the tennis star for his dedication towards recovery. She wrote:“2 days post injury. Nothing stops him. Hardest worker I know. The most disciplined @grigordimitrov.”Eiza has continued to share glimpses of Grigor Dimitrov's recovery who opted not to participate in US Open because of the injury. It remains to be seen when the Bulgarian will return to the tour.