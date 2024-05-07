Grigor Dimitrov’s ex-girlfriend Madalina Ghenea reveals reasons behind their split

Grigor Dimitrov's ex-girlfriend Madalina Ghenea recently revealed the reason behind her split with the Bulgarian tennis player. She mentioned that their hectic schedule was the reason behind their decision to part ways.

Ghenea is a Romanian actress and model, known for her role in Deep Fear. Dimitrov and Ghenea reportedly started dating in 2023 and the latter was often spotted supporting Dimitrov at tennis tournaments, seated in the player's box.

The rumors of Dimitrov and Ghenea's split were rife in October 2023 when they deleted each other's pictures from their social media accounts. Now, the Romanian actress revealed that they were, in fact, broken up. She also revealed the reason behind the split.

Ghenea recently hosted a 'Q & A' session on Instagram and one fan asked her:

"Is your man a tennis player?"

Ghenea took this opportunity to clarify that she and Dimitrov were no longer together, adding that she was grateful for the six years they spent together as friends and partners. She lamented their hectic schedule as the reason for the breakup. Ghenea also requested privacy and urged people to not believe media speculation.

"It feels like the right moment to clarify that Grigor and I have decided to go our separate ways. Please respect our privacy and don't believe what you read in the media. I am grateful for the time we spent together both as dear friends and as partners for the last 6 years. Due to our tough schedules, events and responsibilities, [split] was the best way forward," she wrote.

Grigor Dimitrov once dated Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova watching Grigor Dimitrov's match at Wimbledon 2013

Grigor Dimitrov was reportedly in a relationship with tennis great Maria Sharapova between 2012 and 2015. At the 2020 French Open, the Bulgarian talked about their relationship and whether they were still in touch.

After his second-round win against Andrej Martin, a journalist asked Dimitrov if he was in touch with Sharapova. The Bulgarian replied that they have always been good friends. Dimitrov then humorously asked the journalist to follow her on Instagram to keep up with her whereabouts.

"She's good. We have always kept a good friendship, good relationship. I mean, I hope you follow her on Instagram. Maybe like this you know what she does. I'm not worried about her. I think she's in a good place I think in her life. She's also the type of person that when you make such a, you know, such a decision and transition, you know it's for the right and for the good. I don't know. I wish I could tell you more (smiling)," he said at 1:00.

Grigor Dimitrov will next be seen at the Italian Open where he will face Yoshihito Nishioka or Sebastian Ofner in the second round after receiving a bye in the first round.