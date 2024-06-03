Grigor Dimitrov had a very supportive presence in his player’s box at the 2024 French Open on Sunday, June 2. The Bulgarian was cheered on by French tennis player Alize Lim during his fourth-round match.

Dimitrov took on his close friend and eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 16. After two hours and 51 minutes of play, the World No. 10 crossed the finish line with a 7-6 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (3) scoreline.

With the win, he advanced to the final eight of the claycourt Slam for the first time, thus completing the Grand Slam quarterfinals set, having been the semifinalist at the remaining Majors (the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the French Open).

During the match, Grigor Dimitrov enjoyed the support of his team, including former British tennis player Jamie Delgado who now serves as his coach. Also seen supporting the former World No. 3 in his player's box was Alize Lim.

Lim, a former World No. 135, was also spotted with Dimitrov during a night out in Monaco in April, just days after the conclusion of Monte-Carlo Masters, where she worked as a presenter. Grigor Dimitrov, who resides in the Principality, rode off with the Frenchwoman in his Lamborghini at the time.

Grigor Dimitrov would look to bank on his box's support as he takes on Jannik Sinner at French Open 2024

Jannik Sinner (L) defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the 2024 Miami Open. (Image Source: Getty)

Just like his match against Hubert Hurkacz, Grigor Dimitrov would hope for his team’s valuable support in the quarterfinals of the 2024 French Open. The Bulgarian, who is looking to complete the Grand Slam semifinals set, will have his work cut out as he faces Jannik Sinner next.

Sinner has been the one to beat this season, having registered staggering 32 wins, alongside a mere two losses. The reigning Australian Open champion also has a perfect 11-0 record at Grand Slams this year. He is chasing the World No. 1 ranking and a second Major on the trot at the French Open.

It is worth noting that while Dimitrov prevailed in their opening clash at the Italian Open in 2020, Jannik Sinner has since clinched three victories against the veteran – two of them coming over the past year. Their most recent meeting came in the final of the 2024 Miami Open, where the Italian earned a convincing 6-3, 6-1 win.

"I’ve been approaching every match the same way. So I think there’s not going to be any difference whoever I play, whether it’s Jannik or somebody else," Dimitrov said about the upcoming clash in his post-match press conference.

"Yes, clearly, he’s been playing good tennis, winning a lot of matches this year. (I lost to him) in the final in Miami – great competitor, but so am I," he added. "It’s an exciting moment; it’s a good occasion and let’s play it."