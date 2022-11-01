Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams was full of praise for her friend Grigor Dimitrov's innovative shot at the recently-concluded Vienna Open.

Although the Bulgarian lost his semifinal match against Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, he produced one of the shots of the tournament during their encounter to win an important point.

On her Instagram story, Williams asked Dimitrov to teach her the shot.

"Grigor Dimitrov teach me this move!" requested the former World No. 1

"I'm obsessed with all things digital" - Venus Williams

Venus Williams is still plying her trade on the tennis circuit, but that hasn't curtailed her entrepreneurial spirit. She founded athletic fashion line EleVen in 2007 and is committed to making it a global brand.

in a recent interview with Inc., Williams spoke about her love for all things digital, adding that over the years, she has learned to trust her instincts in business.

"I honestly love digital plays. There may be a time when brick-and-mortar is necessary, but right now I'm obsessed with all things digital, even on our own platform. It's exciting to see, in real time, what people like, what they don't like... to be able to instantly adapt and respond," she said.

"Early on. I thought certain people knew better, since they had more experience. So I went with their advice. But I've realized I have a better sense of my own brands," she added.

Turning to her management style, the seven-time Major champion said that she was more of a leader than a manager and still didn't feel comfortable telling people what to do.

"I do think I've become a better manager. But I'm still more of a leader than manager, because playing that role matters more to my team," she continued. "As a professional athlete, there's only so much of me to go around. I need people who can join me, hand in hand, and not just be told what to do. That's my worst skill. I'm not good at asking for things, and I don't know if I ever will be. I haven't done the work to gain confidence in that area, mostly because I've passed it on to other people so often."

Venus Williams has not competed since the US Open and it is uncertain when she will return to the tour.

