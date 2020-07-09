Growing up poor is how I learned to care for others: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic opened up on how growing up in war-stricken Yugoslavia is the reason he feels the need to help others.

The Serb also defended his controversial Adria Tour, claiming that the situation was much different in the Balkans region than in other parts of the world.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been hounded by members of the press from all over the world after his -ill-timed and controversial Adria Tour came to a halt.

Hosted and funded by the Serb and members of his family, the event was controversial from the very start, with maximum capacity crowds ad no social distancing norms. That eventually led to four players - Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov, Viktor Troicki and Novak Djokovic himself - along with tournament director Goran Ivanisevic, testing positive for COVID-19.

Amid vast media outrage over the incident Novak Djokovic has defended himself strongly, claiming there is a 'witch-hunt' against him. He has also contributed generously to coronavirus-relief efforts throughout the pandemic, and has now elaborated on why helping those in need is second nature to him.

A state of emergency is normal for Serbs: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic with his family at the Adria Tour

Speaking during interviews given in Serbian (translated here), Novak Djokovic emphasized on the importance of empathy and kindness. He also explained how the situation in Belgrade was markedly different than that in Spain, where the Serb had spent a majority of his time during the lock-down.

"I saw many people on the streets—some who, of course, take care, follow [the guidelines], and so on. But on the other hand, there are people who are [acting] completely as if nothing happened," Novak Djokovic said.

The World No. 1 touched upon his poverty-stricken upbringing in the 1990s, attributing it as the reason why he feels the constant urge to help the less privileged.

"(I learned) to be aware that I’m not the only person in the world, so that everything isn’t done just for me or in my personal self-interest," said the Serb. "When you see poverty, and you yourself are part of it, that sort of experience simply makes you want to look at everything in life from different angles."

Djokovic further went on to say that at a time of 'emergency', it is even more crucial to give back to society.

"That desire to find myself, to help, to be available, to contribute has always propelled me and propels me to this day—especially in circumstances like this, when there is a state of emergency."

Djokovic then spoke about how Serbians are accustomed to such trying times, having lived through a lifetime of war and destruction.

"Though it may sound a bit ironic, for us Serbs a state of emergency is somehow a normal situation. Unfortunately. I mean, it’s tough. Everyone abroad is complaining (about the lockdown); but for us, having lived through the ‘90s, this is normal. It was always a state of emergency," said the World No. 1.

Before it came to an abrupt end, the Adria Tour was set to take place in different venues across the Balkans region, in countries that were all part of the former Yugoslavia. It started in Belgrade, Serbia, before moving to Zadar, Croatia, and was then set to be played in Montenegro before reaching its conclusion in Banja Luka (Bosnia and Herzegovina).